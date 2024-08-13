Canelo’s Promise of Punishment: No Sympathy for Berlanga

Canelo Alvarez says he won’t show sympathy for challenger Edgar Berlanga in their headliner on September 14th.

The trash-talking that the New Yorker Berlanga has done since their fight was recently announced has genuinely angled Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) enough to where he wants to punish the #1 ranked WBA mandatory in their match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A Mismatch in the Making?

If WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo is going to prolong the beating he dishes out to Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), it could be bad for him unless his corner pulls him out when the one-sided contest gets too bad.

Fans wish Canelo hadn’t chosen Berlanga, 27, as his opponent because it’s not interesting to see another mismatch that they must pay $70+ on PPV to watch.

Considering that this is Canelo’s third consecutive mismatch, it would be nice to see a drop in the PPV price for this event to reflect that.

Having old Danny Garcia and Erislandy Lara fighting on the undercard is not enough. Inactive and recently beaten down in his luck, Caleb Plant on the undercard isn’t enough either.

They don’t dislike Berlanga enough to want to see Canelo beat the living daylights out of him on PPV, and he has no credible wins on his eight-year resume in the pro ranks.

Berlanga is a fighter who has been moved well by his former promoters at Top Rank and Matchroom to land him a big fight, which he now has without fighting anyone to earn it.

Canelo’s Vow: No Compassion

“I like to respond when they talk, and this is not the exception. I’m going to bring my best on September 14th, and I’m not going to have compassion for him this time,” said Canelo Alvarez to the media about Edgar Berlanga. “I’m going to be different in the ring against him.”