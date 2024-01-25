Canelo’s Next Potential Opponent: De La Hoya Throws Shade at Jermall, Pushes Munguia for May 4th Showdown

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya reacted negatively when told that Jermall Charlo is viewed as the frontrunner for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight on May 4th rather than his fighter, Jaime Munguia.

De La Hoya said on Canelo potentially fighting Jermall: “Who wants to watch that?”

It’s understandable why De La Hoya would dismiss the idea of Canelo fighting Jermall as being a watchable fight, because he’s been pushing really hard for his fighter, Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) to be the one that gets the title shot on May 4th.

De La Hoya has matched Munguia up against Canelo’s recent opponent, John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) for this Saturday night, with the hopes that he’ll do a better job of beating him than Alvarez did, so he can crow about it and use the victory as leverage to get the fight for Jaime against the Mexican superstar on May 4th.

The main issue that keeps Munguia from being a worthy opponent for Canelo’s next opponent is the weak opposition he’s fought his entire 11-year professional career.

It’s no secret that Munguia has been spoonfed cab drivers his entire career and kept away from the killers at 154, 160, and 168.

Boxing fans believe that Munguia’s promoters kept him away from fighters like David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade, and Janibek Alimkhanuly.

De La Hoya’s decision to match Munguia against the recently defeated John Ryder instead of someone talented like WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. is an example of him feeding him cannon fodder to ensure that he stays in the running for a fight with Canelo.

“If Munguia demolishes Ryder, it’s a huge statement. There are a lot of conversations we can be having with either party, whether it’s Benavidez or Canelo. It all depends on his performance on Saturday night,” said Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Hub TV when asked if he would like to match Jaime Munguia against David Benavidez if he wins his fight against John Ryder on Saturday night in Phoenix.

“We wanted [Edgar] Berlanga a long time ago [for Munguia], and that never happened, not because of us.

“I thought he fought him already, didn’t he?” said De La Hoya, reacting to being told that Jermall Charlo is rumored to be the frontrunner for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight on May 4th. “I get confused. I’m sorry. There’s an E and an A that separates [the names of the Charlo twins, Jermell and Jermall]. Who wants to watch that?” said Oscar.