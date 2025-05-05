Canelo’s Fear of True Challenges Evident as He Banks on “Old” Crawford Avoiding a Scull-esque Snoozefest

Canelo Alvarez says he told Terence Crawford during their face-off last Saturday that he wants him not to fight like William Scull did against him when they meet on September 12th. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in Las Vegas.

Canelo will be furious when Crawford turns their fight into a dull boxing match similar to his clash against Scull. You’d think the Mexican superstar would have learned by now what the Nebraska native Terence is all about. He’s a runner, too, and someone Shakur Stevenson learned from while he was coming up. He patterned himself after Crawford.

Avoiding the Apex

If Canelo wanted a fighter who would come to fight, he should have agreed to fight one of these apex predators: David Benavidez, Artur Beterbiev, or David Morrell. He doesn’t want those killers. He’d rather fight the 40-ish, smaller Crawford, hoping to get a sure-thing win to keep the green pouring in.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) must not have listened to what Crawford has been saying in recent interviews because he’s making it known that he’ll be following the Mayweather script of hit-and-not-get-hit against him. Terence will be trying to win a decision, not score a knockout of Canelo.

Crawford looked old, small, and weak in his last fight, moving up to 154 against Israil Madrimov last August. That fight was a pure 100% chess match, as that’s the way Crawford fights. The only time he came out of his normal style of boxing was when he fought the car crash-ruined Errol Spence.

Canelo is going to be furious when Crawford turns their fight into a dull boxing match similar to his clash against Scull. If Canelo wanted a fighter who would come to fight, he should have volunteered to fight David Benavidez, Artur Beterbiev, or David Morrell.

“Canelo is so big and so strong. I believe he’ll be too big. Weight classes matter,” said Ryan Garcis to Fino Boxing when asked about Terence Crawford’s chances of defeating undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 12th.

“That’s a mediocre mind because they just come to survive the 12 rounds,” said Canelo to Fight Hub TV when asked about his thoughts on fighters that just try to survive the distance against him, like William Scull did. “You need to put a good fight there and put a great show.

“I don’t know because the people deserve a good fight,” said Alvarez when asked if he thinks Crawford will use the same tactics as Scull. “I’m excited [about fighting Terence]. I’m going to enjoy this win.”

“I told him, ‘I hope we put a good show in September. Not like this,” said Canelo to the media when asked what he said to Crawford during their face-off inside the ring last Saturday night in Riyadh for the announcement of their September 12th fight. “That’s why I hate fighters like this [William Scull], because to have a good show to try to win and do something. It is what it is. I’m happy with the win, and that’s all that matters.”