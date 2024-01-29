Canelo vs. Munguia: Tim Bradley Dreams of a Mexican Clash, Doubts It Will Happen

Commentator Tim Bradley says he’d like to see undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defend against Jaime Munguia next in May and feels that would be a huge clash that wouldn’t have a “dull moment.”

Bradley doubts that Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) won’t fight the unbeaten Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) next because he won’t want to deal with his old promoters at Golden Boy. They promote the 27-year-old Munguia, and Canelo would have to work with them if he chooses to face Munguia.

According to Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN, Canelo will likely face Jermall Charlo on May 4th and Terence Crawford in September for his two fights this year. However, Canelo could still face Munguia.

He’s the type of person who likes to surprise fans, and that would be a real curveball if he goes in the direction of Munguia.

Munguia: A Dream Matchup, But Improbable

“No, that’s [Jaime Munguia] not going to happen. Canelo isn’t going to fool around with Golden Boy. He’s not going to give them the time of day. Canelo is in his own world; he’s doing his own thing,” said Tim Bradley to ProBox TV about Canelo Alvarez not likely to face Jaime Munguaggi on May 4th.

“He’s going to fight both [Charlo] brothers, and don’t be surprised if he fights Errol Spence. If he [Canelo] fights his brother [Jermall], he’s going to fight Spence next. Canelo has also said he’s not going to fight any Mexican fighters. I’ve heard him say that.

There’s nothing wrong with Canelo fighting the unbeaten Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) next in May because that’s a match-up that will interest fans.

“The Benavidez fight, I don’t think so. Canelo is at the tail end of his career,” said Bradley. “He’s going to pick and choose who he wants to face. He doesn’t care. He’s got 17 world championships. He’s undisputed at 168 lbs.

Munguia: Exciting but Technically Lacking

“He controls the business; he controls the sanctioning bodies,” said Bradley. “He’s going to sell off and do what he wants to do. He doesn’t care what anyone thinks. The Munguia fight, I wouldn’t mind seeing it.

“Could you imagine that fight in Mexico or even here in the States? Everyone will come out and support this Mexican vs. Mexican clash. You already know it’s not going to be a dull moment. I love Munguia, but he’s not defensively technical for me,” said Bradley.