Canelo vs. Charlo: The Big Boxing Showdown on SHOWTIME PPV

It’s finally fight week in Las Vegas! Get ready for Canelo vs. Charlo, two of the best in the business, to square off this Saturday, September 30. They’re fighting for Canelo’s 168-pound titles, and you can catch all the action LIVE on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena.

As we count down to the big day, here are some updates from SHOWTIME SPORTS® as the excitement builds up:

A Fight for the History Books

This isn’t just any fight. For the first time, two top guys with undisputed champion titles are going head to head. Canelo is putting his 168-pound titles on the line, and Charlo is moving up two weight classes to take him on. The last time something this big happened was when Chantelle Cameron faced off against Katie Taylor.

Canelo’s got an impressive track record, holding titles in four different weight classes. Now, he’s aiming to defend those titles three times in a row. Charlo? If he wins, he’ll be in the same league as boxing legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roy Jones Jr., as he’s trying to grab a world title in a higher weight class.

Where to watch the pre-fight events?

If you want behind-the-scenes action, head over to the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel. They’ve got live streams of all the pre-fight events. Today, we’ve got the big Las Vegas arrivals, followed by press conferences, workouts, and weigh-ins throughout the week. Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell from MORNING KOMBAT will be there to guide us through, along with Stephen Jackson and Raul Marquez.

On Saturday, before the main event, they’ll also cover preliminary fights and chat about what to expect from the pay-per-view card.

What Time Is Canelo vs Charlo?

The action-packed four-fight event starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Here’s where you can get in on the action:

For our U.S. fans: Stream the fight at SHOWTIME.com/ppv, the SHOWTIME PPV App, and other platforms like Apple, Android, Roku, and more. If you’re a traditional cable or satellite user, options like iNDEMAND, DIRECTV®, DISH, and Sling TV have you covered. All for $84.95.

Canadian & German fight fans: Grab your popcorn and tune in via cable and satellite distributors like Bell, Rogers, and others, or digitally through FITE TV.

For Puerto Rico, check out Liberty and Claro TV.

For commercial viewing in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada: Reach out to Joe Hand Promotions.





SHOWTIME SPORTS: A Legacy of Excellence

SHOWTIME SPORTS is on fire! With 37 years in the boxing broadcast game, they’ve been dishing out top-notch content. 2023 alone has seen 20 big events, and Saturday’s fight is part of that impressive lineup.

Some 2023 moments to remember:

Matias taking down Ponce on February 25.

Figueroa outpacing Magsayo on March 4.

Memorable knockouts by Mendoza, Tszyu, and Ennis.

Headliner fights like Davis vs. Garcia, Benavídez vs. Plant, and Spence Jr. vs. Crawford.

SHOWTIME’s legacy extends beyond 2023. Since 2017, they’ve broadcasted 103 world title fights, and showcased iconic bouts like Joshua vs. Klitschko, Wilder vs. Fury I, and Davis vs. Santa Cruz, among others.

Exceptional Insight with ALL ACCESS

Catch two episodes of the acclaimed SHOWTIME® original documentary series, ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO, now available on SHOWTIME, Paramount+, and the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel even for those without a subscription. Narrated by Barry Pepper, ALL ACCESS offers a unique window into the rigorous preparations of these two boxers, unveiling aspects of their journeys that fans haven’t seen before.

Episode One has garnered 1.7 million views, and Episode Two follows closely with 1.3 million, exclusively on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel. Additional episodes can also be found on SHOWTIME and the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel, attracting even more boxing aficionados.

Stay tuned, as ALL ACCESS cameras continue their coverage in Las Vegas this week. They’ll be crafting the ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO EPILOGUE, set to premiere on Saturday, October 7. This wrap-up promises to capture the emotional highs and lows of fight week, delivering unparalleled behind-the-scenes insights, from the ringside to intimate moments shared between fighters and their inner circles.

Stalwarts of SHOWTIME

September 30 is special, as it will witness Canelo’s seventh bout showcased on SHOWTIME and Charlo’s 16th.

Canelo’s journey with SHOWTIME includes four appearances on SHOWTIME PPV and two on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING®. His monumental fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013 remains one of the highest grossing pay-per-view events in history. Moreover, Canelo has claimed victories over noteworthy fighters like Alfredo Angulo, Erislandy Lara, and Caleb Plant in various SHOWTIME PPV main events.

Charlo’s impressive journey has seen him move from the budding series SHOBOX: The New Generation® to the grand stage of SHOWTIME PPV. He’s featured 11 times on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, made appearances on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION, and debuted on SHOWTIME PPV in September 2020, sharing the limelight with his twin, Jermall.

Canelo Charlo Undercard

Al Bernstein, a Hall of Famer with SHOWTIME and the voice behind over 150 major pay-per-view telecasts, singles out the September 30 undercard as potentially the finest he’s encountered.

The undercard is packed with three matchups featuring a mix of rising stars, top-tier contenders, and ex-world champions ranging from 147 to 160 pounds. In a riveting co-main event, the undefeated Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. will be facing Erickson “Hammer” Lubin in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Eliminator. Additionally, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario “El Azteca” Barrios are set to enthrall audiences in the Interim WBC Welterweight Title clash. Opening the evening will be up-and-comers Elijah Garcia and Armando Reséndiz in a 10-round duel.

Bernstein’s: “I reckon each of these matches will be a spectacle, with a couple potentially being contenders for the fight of the year.”

Canelo Charlo Betting Odds Breakdown

DraftKings, the official sportsbook sponsor of the Canelo vs. Charlo showdown, currently tips the scales in favor of Canelo. With Álvarez standing as a -400 favorite, a $100 bet would yield a $25 win. Those rooting for Jermell Charlo could see a tripling of their stakes, given his current odds of +300 ($100 potential win of $300).

DraftKings’ odds lean towards the fight progressing into the latter rounds. Bets placed on the fight surpassing 10.5 rounds stand at -320, while those under 10.5 rounds are at +220. Punters expecting a decisive end through stoppage can find odds of +230 for a Canelo victory via KO/TKO/DQ. Meanwhile, Charlo winning by the same method is a longer shot at +900.

A Hero’s Farewell in Houston

Jermell Charlo, Houston’s boxing pride, experienced a heartwarming hometown farewell during the University of Houston vs. Sam Houston State University college football clash at the TDECU Stadium. In a gesture of goodwill, Charlo organized a boxing clinic for the young enthusiasts from the Stafford Boys & Girls Club. During one of the game’s timeouts, the stadium took a moment to honor Charlo for his contributions. The game ended with the University of Houston triumphing over Sam Houston with a scoreline of 38-7. To relive the moments of this special event.

The Visionary Producer

David Dinkins Jr., the mastermind steering SHOWTIME SPORTS’ visuals, is set to showcase his expertise for fans on September 30.

Since affiliating with SHOWTIME in 1987, Dinkins’s portfolio boasts an impressive array of over 600 world championship fights, 30 unification bouts, and a staggering number of over 1,000 professional boxing matches. He’s the genius behind the production of the two highest-viewed pay-per-view telecasts – the Mayweather-Pacquiao and Mayweather-McGregor showdowns. Furthermore, Dinkins is credited for producing the three top-grossing PPVs: Mayweather-Pacquiao, Mayweather-McGregor, and Mayweather-Canelo.

Dinkins’s knack for capturing legendary moments is evident from his production of six iconic Fight of the Year clashes:

Ray Leonard vs. Marvin Hagler (1987)

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson I (1996)

Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo I (2005)

Israel Vazquez vs. Rafael Marquez II (2007)

Israel Vazquez vs. Rafael Marquez III (2008)

Anthony Joshua vs. Vladimir Klitschko

Throughout his illustrious career, Dinkins has illuminated the legacies of boxing’s finest – Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Thomas Hearns, Marvin Hagler, Julio Cesar Chavez, Felix Trinidad, Pernell Whitaker, to name just a few.

Mike Tyson, boxing’s former undisputed world heavyweight champion, lavished praise on Dinkins’s craftsmanship, stating, “David Dinkins produced numerous bouts of mine. Over the years, I’ve revisited those fights countless times. His storytelling ability during my prime was exemplary back then and has aged like fine wine.”

The Broadcasting Team

SHOWTIME PPV will boast a stellar broadcasting team for the upcoming bout, ensuring that viewers at home get the best experience possible.

Brian Custer – A seasoned sportscaster who also hosts the “The Last Stand” podcast, Custer will be the face of the SHOWTIME PPV telecast, setting the stage and steering the show.

Mauro Ranallo – A name synonymous with top-tier combat sports commentary, Ranallo will bring his unparalleled energy to deliver the blow-by-blow account of the match.

Al Bernstein – A renowned Hall of Fame analyst, Bernstein will provide his expert insights, making sense of the strategies and the nuances for viewers.

Abner Mares – With the experience of being a three-division world champion, Mares will bring a fighter’s perspective, elucidating on the psyche and tactics of the boxers in the ring.

Jim Gray – Another name from the Hall of Fame, Gray will be ringside, ensuring that viewers don’t miss out on any important moments or events taking place on the periphery.

Jimmy Lennon, Jr. – The iconic voice that has introduced countless champions, Lennon Jr. will play his signature role as the ring announcer.

Steve Farhood – As the unofficial scorer, Farhood will provide round-by-round scores, giving viewers an additional perspective on how the bout is progressing.

Alejandro Luna – Catering to the Spanish-speaking audience, Luna will deliver the bout’s commentary in Spanish as a part of the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP).

Raúl “El Diamante” Marquez – A former world champion and a commentator for SHOBOX: The New Generation, Marquez will provide expert analysis for the Spanish-speaking viewers.

Felix DeJesus – Ensuring clear communication and understanding, DeJesus will serve as the Spanish language interpreter.

At the helm of this impressive team will be David Dinkins Jr., who will executive produce the telecast, ensuring the highest quality production standards. Assisting him in bringing the best visual experience to the viewers will be the renowned boxing director, Bob Dunphy.