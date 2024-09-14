Canelo Targeting Bivol, But Not Beterbiev: Is He Afraid of Artur?

Canelo Alvarez is looking to outmaneuver David Benavidez by fighting against Dmitry Bivol next if he’s victorious against Artur Beterbiev to grab the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) has an excellent chance of knocking out Bivol on October 12th. So that would foil Canelo’s dream of fighting Bivol next May for the undisputed light heavyweight championship on Cinco de Mayo.

Why Not Beterbiev?

If Canelo wanted to be courageous, he would be willing to fight Beterbiev as well, but he knows his limitations. Fighting a pure boxer like Bivol is a competition story than fighting a brutal knockout artist like Beterbiev.

Canelo sidestepped Beterbiev years ago when he selected the past his prime 36-year-old Sergey Kovalev in 2019 when moving up to 175. He then did it again when he chose to fight Bivol in 2022 rather than Beterbiev, who held two belts.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) has been banking on fighting the winner of the Bivol vs. Beterbiev 175-lb championship fight on October 12th, but Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) may steal his plate of food from his table. However, there’s still a chance that ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez will get the well-paying winner if Beterbiev wins. Canelo doesn’t want to fight Beterbiev. He only wants Bivol.

Bivol had wanted a rematch with Canelo for his undisputed super middleweight titles in 2022 after beating him, but the Mexican star wasn’t interested. So, why would Bivol want to entertain the idea of letting Canelo fight him for the undisputed at 175 if he comes out victorious against Beterbiev?

Mike Coppinger states that Canelo told him that he wants Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) next May for a rematch. He lost to Bivol by a 12 round unanimous decision in 2022, and he’s wanted to avenge that defeat. He could finally get the opportunity and with a lot to gain by fighting him for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

Bivol hasn’t said if he would be open to the idea of fighting Canelo again. The Russian fighter can make a ton of money fighting an immediate rematch with Beterbiev because fans would be interested in seeing a second fight, provided their October 12th contest is competitive.

His Excellency Turki Alalshkikh would have to be willing to let Canelo fight Bivol instead of putting together a rematch with Beterbiev. It’s believed they have a rematch clause for a second fight. Canelo would be getting in the way of that.