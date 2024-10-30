Canelo Not Fighting Eubank Jr, Says Eddy Reynoso

Canelo Alvarez’s manager and trainer, Eddy Reynoso, has shot down the rumors that he is in negotiations to fight Chris Eubank Jr. next. Reynoso says it’s NOT happening.

Reynoso states that they attempted to negotiate a fight with the 35-year-old Eubank Jr. for September, but he complicated the negotiations. So, instead, they moved on, and there will be no more attempts to set up a fight against Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs).

This is good news for many fans who had no interest in paying to see Canelo obliterate the aging, unproven career-underachiever, who is essentially a domestic-level fighter with no wins against world-class opposition on his 37-fight resume.

Eubank Jr’s manager, Ben Shalom, excited British fans this week when he said in an interview that he was in talks with Canelo’s team to make a fight. He felt it would be a big one that could take place at Wembley. What he didn’t say was how long it had been since he spoke to Canelo’s team.

If he was talking about negotiations that occurred two to three months ago before his last fight against New Yorker Edgar Berlanga on September 14th, it’s strange that he would speak about it now, making it sound like this was a fresh thing rather than ancient history.

“It’s totally false. Eubank had his chance to fight Canelo in September and the only thing he did was complicate the negotiations,” said Eddy Reynoso to Dan Rafael’s substack site, ruling out a fight between Canelo Alvarez and the British fighter, Chris Eubank Jr. “We will not touch base with him again for a future fight. Whatever I tell you is always true. I don’t like making statements, but what I declare is true.”

It’s good that Reynoso says that he will “Not touch base with” Eubank Jr. again because boxing fans want Canelo to fight true world-class fighters, not aging domestic-level fighters like Eubank Jr who bring nothing to the table in terms of talent or fan interest from the U.S audiences.

We saw the thing failed negotiations back in 2016 when Eubank Jr. was in talks for a fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. When the talks dragged on and on, promoter Eddie Hearn offered the Golovkin fight to Kell Brook, and hie snatched it up. Of course, it didn’t end well for Brook, but he got a big payday out of the fight, which would have gone to Eubank Jr. if he hadn’t dragged out the negotiations.