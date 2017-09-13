Canelo-GGG final press conference quotes for Sat.

Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) hosted the final press conference ahead of their showdown on Saturday, Sept. 16 presented live on HBO Pay-Per-View® at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The live stream of the press conference can be viewed here.

Below is what the fighters and their teams had to say at today’s final press conference:

CANELO ALVAREZ, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight Champion:

“I don’t like to talk too much. I just want to say that I’m prepared. I know it will be a tough fight. I just want you all to enjoy it like I’m going to enjoy it. I’m really, really excited to get in and fight. The excitement is there. The adrenaline is there. I have nothing to say to him. They know what kind of fighter I am. I’m prepared. I’m ready. All I want to tell him is look, let’s give the fans a great fight.”

GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight Champion:

“I am really happy to see everybody in Vegas. I want to thank Golden Boy and GGG Promotions for the great work, our sponsors and HBO. I don’t want to talk too much. I am ready. I respect Canelo’s team. This is a big day not only for us, but for boxing and this era. This will be a huge historic fight at T-Mobile Arena. I feel comfortable. I see that Canelo is ready. He is ready for serious business, a serious fight. This fight will be the biggest gift to the people.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Head Trainer of Canelo Alvarez:

"Everything that was said or had to be said has been said. We've had a great preparation, more than 14 years to prepare for this type of fight. We've had a great camp, no injuries, everything went well, and more importantly we are ready to win come Saturday night."





JOSE “CHEPO” REYNOSO, Manager and Trainer of Canelo Alvarez:

“This is the end of 10 hard weeks of training. Work that was done with a lot of discipline and a lot of responsibility. In Canelo’s camp, we declare ourselves ready and confident that this Saturday we will win. Canelo is going to come out with his hand raised. I want to close with a dedication to my friend Abel Sanchez. He says Triple G has a Mexican style. But I tell Abel that not only does Canelo have a Mexican style and a Mexican heart, but he IS Mexican!”

ABEL SANCHEZ, Trainer to Gennady Golovkin:

“All the talking and the boasting on both sides is done. We’ve had a great training camp and sparring. Golovkin is at 100 percent. We are looking forward to a great fight, a dramatic, explosive fight. These guys have the styles that will make for a fight that we will all remember.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CEO & Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions:

“This is a fight to see who the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet is. I am grateful to everyone in the boxing world who contributed to making this event. This event needs no hype whatsoever. This is a fight that’s a can’t-miss event. That’s the bottom line. It’s going to be a great fight because of what is at stake: pride and fighting for your country and boxing fans. This is a fight for the sport of boxing, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

“We have to thank the fighters for agreeing for competing at the very peak of their careers. Saturday night at the T-Mobile arena it will be electrifying, a packed house. This event will take place life at HBO Pay-Per-View for the first time ever at 8:00pm ET in consideration of our east coast fans and our worldwide fanbase. You can also watch the fight at RingTV.com on your phone or table or from wherever you are.”

BERNARD HOPKINS, Golden Boy Promotions Business Partner:

“The middleweight division goes all the way back. I thought about this fight when I got here yesterday. The fight that really stands out to me in comparison to Canelo-Golovkin, with the danger in the first couple of rounds, is Marvin Hagler and John Mugabi. One thing, however, is that history doesn’t always repeat itself. Thank you to Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin for respecting the division that made me.”

TOM LOEFFLER, Promoter of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin:

“We arrived on Monday evening, and as soon as we arrived at the hotel you could feel the excitement in the air. An event like this can only be a superfight between somebody like Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. They are two true world champions. The two best middleweights in the world. Two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and two of the most marketable fighters of the world.”

TONY WALKER, Vice President at HBO Sports:

“Congratulations to Tom and Oscar for putting this together. This is truly a momentous event this Saturday. This is the best fight that can be made in boxing. This is potentially fight we think about in years to come. The first fight will be at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

The main event is scheduled for 8:00pm PT/11:00 ET. The price is $69.95.”

BOB BENNETT, Executive Director of Nevada Athletic State Commission:

“As always, the Nevada State Athletic Commission is humbled, honored and privileged to be able to regulate this sensational fight. We take a great deal of effort in the selection of our officials for our fight. We have Kenny Bayless who will referee the fight. The judges will be Dave Moretti, Adalaide Byrd and Don Trella.”

RICHARD STURM, President of Entertainment and Sports for MGM Resorts International:

“As we welcome back Canelo Alvarez following his May victory over Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., we would also like to welcome Triple G to Las Vegas for his Nevada debut. We are thrilled that these two great champs decided to fight. The event is sold out, but our closed-circuit broadcast will be presented in all MGM Resort properties.”

Also, fighters from the Canelo vs. Golovkin undercard hosted a media workout at MGM Resort Hotel and Casino before their upcoming fights this Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena.