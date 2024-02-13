Canelo Chooses Jermall Charlo for May 4th Fight in Las Vegas

Reports are out that Canelo Alvarez will be facing Jermall Charlo for his next title defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship on May 4th in Las Vegas.

The fans are overwhelmingly unhappy with this choice of opponent for the Mexican superstar Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs), but it’s a pick that makes sense. Choosing Jermall may backfire regarding PPV buys, but it should be an entertaining fight for as long as it lasts.

Jermall (33-0, 22 KOs) is with PBC. He was Canelo’s original choice to fight last September, but he couldn’t take the match then, so his twin stepped in.

Ring Magazine reports the news of Jermall getting the pick to be Canelo’s next opponent. So, we’ll see if they may have jumped the gun a little too soon.

Avenging his Brother

Jermall will have the opportunity to avenge his twin, Jermell’s embarrassingly lopsided decision to Canelo last September. That should create interest in having a revenge angle for the Canelo-Jermall fight.

Jermall has power, a great jab, and a warrior spirit. He’s going to fight all out, looking to win against Canelo. He won’t fold up meekly like his twin, Jermell, because that’s not how he does things.

Jermall’s inactivity could be a problem for him, seeing that he’s only fought once since 2021, beating Jose Benavidez Jr. by a one-sided ten-round unanimous decision last November.

Before that, Jermall hadn’t fought since June 2021, when he defeated Juan Macias Montiel by a tougher-than-expected 12-round unanimous decision.

Fan Discontent

Fans are apoplectic on social media, screaming bloody murder over the choice of Jermall for Canelo, considering that they wanted him to face one of these killers:

David Benavidez

Jaime Munguia

Dmitry Bivol

David Morrell

Fans feel that Jermall isn’t worthy of fighting Canelo, and this is just another cherry pick by the Mexican star, failing to face the opposition they want to see him fight.

Munguia is expected to be Canelo’s opponent on the Mexican holiday in September. That’ll be the third and final fight of Canelo’s three-fight contract with PBC. That won’t make Canelo’s fans if he doesn’t fight Benavidez for the September date because there’s little chance that Alvarez will make that match-up once his contract with PBC is up.