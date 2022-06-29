Dmitry Bivol rematch Canelo’s priority after Golovkin trilogy

Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol is “personal” now for him and he wants to avenge them after he gets done with the Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy fight on September 17th.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Canelo’s focus on wanting a rematch against WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is more about avenging the loss rather than capturing his title.

The competitive nature that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is the driving force behind his wanting to fight Bivol again so that he can get even with him.

For Canelo to be so eager to fight Bivol again suggests that he knows what he can do to beat him in the rematch.

One obvious thing Canelo can do to beat Bivol would be to stop loading up on single shots and put more emphasis on throwing combinations.

Other important things for Canelo to do would be to use his jab frequently and stay off the ropes.

With Canelo focused on wanting to fight Bivol again, there’s a danger that he could be vulnerable to losing to Gennadiy Golovkin in their rematch on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,

Golovkin is too good of a fighter for Canelo to be assuming he walks through him in their trilogy fight on DAZN pay-per-view.

You got to believe that Golovkin and his trainer Johnathon Banks will take good notes on Bivol’s win over Canelo, and will try to mimic what he did.

“The loss,” said Eddie Hearn when asked by DAZN Boxing Show if the titles at 175 are more important for Canelo Alvarez in his loss to Dmitry Bivol than going after his WBA belt. “The loss is now personal. He’s s winner, so ‘I have to beat him,’ and Canelo believes he can beat him.

Canelo will need to be dialed in for the Golovkin fight because this guy is a real threat due to his punching power, and his desire for vengeance.

“Gennadiy Golovkin, Bivol, and I think [David] Benavidez is a big fight in time once he fights a genuine, elite fighter,” said Hearn when asked to pick out the next fights he wants for Canelo.

“I just think in terms of size, Benavidez is a big fight [for Canelo than Jermall Charlo]. I think he can get away with 168.

“When he [Canelo] talks about Benavidez and Charlo, which would be voluntary defenses of his 168-lb title, it just doesn’t speak to him.

“When you talk to him about Bivol, a champion, ‘go up to 175 and beat him, yeah.’ Maybe he shouldn’t have. Maybe he should have boxed Charlo, but you have to respect the guy [Canelo] because he almost wants to handicap himself almost to lose.

“He’s so handicapped at 175. If he [Canelo] fights Beterbiev, he’ll be dwarfed in the ring by him, but I tell you what, it’ll be an absolute war,” said Hearn.