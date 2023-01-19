Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder on May 6th, then Dmitry Bivol for undisputed at 168 in September

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Canelo Alvarez will fight John Ryder on May 6th and then face Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed 168-lb championship in September at super middleweight. Those are the immediate two fights that Hearn has planned for the superstar Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) in 2023.

The location for the Canelo vs. Ryder fight is still being decided, but Hearn says it could take place in the Middle East, Las Vegas, London, or Mexico. That fight will be Canelo’s tune-up to test his surgically repaired left wrist and to get him prepared for the Bivol rematch.

In September, Canelo will defend his super middleweight undisputed championship against Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs), who come down from 175 to fight at 168.

It’s great news that Canelo has decided to let Bivol challenge him for his undisputed super middleweight championship because it was thought that he might refuse to take the fight at that weight, given that he lost to him last May at 175.

While there will be some boxing fans that will give Canelo static about taking the rematch with Bivol at 168, it’s only fair that Dmitry comes down in weight for the second fight.

Bivol had the advantage last time in defending his WBA 175-lb title in his weight class. The weight obviously made a difference last time because Canelo was sluggish at 175, looking uncomfortable carrying the extra pounds beyond the third round.

In the rematch, Bivol will need to sacrifice weight to get down to 168, and it could weaken him enough to make it a more competitive fight with Canelo. You still have to give Bivol a massive advantage in the fight due to his height, reach, and superior boxing ability to Canelo, but it should be more interesting than the first match-up.

That will be tough for Bivol, particularly if he has to fight IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev later this year.

“The reality is the plan for myself, Eddy [Reynoso], and Canelo, who will ultimately make the decision, is John Ryder, Dmitry Bivol,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social about Canelo Alvarez’s two fights in 2023.

“That fight on May 6th could land in the Middle East; it could land in Las Vegas, it could land in Mexico, it could land in London. But it’s our intention to stage Canelo against John Ryder on May the 6th.

“At 168 undisputed super middleweight world championship, Canelo against Dmitry Bivol,” said Hearn confirming that the rematch between Canelo and Bivol will take place at 168 for Canelo’s four titles in September.

Hearn interested in Dmitry Bivol vs. Jaime Munguia

“Yeah, I’d be happy to look at that fight,” said Hearn when told that Golden Boy president Eric Gomez is interested in matching middleweight Jaime Munguia against Dmitry Bivol.

“Munguia, it’s just strange what they’ve been doing with him. I like him; I think he’s exciting. For me, Munguia against Canelo, Munguia against Golovkin, but Munguia against Bivol, he wouldn’t have a shot at winning a round against Dmitry Bivol.

“If you’ve not shown any previous intentions of being in any dangerous fights, why would you choose Dmitry Bivol? Listen, why not?” said Hearn.



