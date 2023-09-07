Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo:”Somebody is going to sleep” – coach Calvin Ford

Coach Calvin Ford predicts a knockout ending for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on September 30th.

Ford isn’t sure which of the two will go to sleep in their headliner on Showtime PPV, but he feels that if Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) fights like he has nothing to lose, he can be victorious.

If Jermell knocks out Canelo, that would bee huge because he’s never been stopped before or seriously hurt.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) has made changes in training for this fight, running hills in Truckee, California, near Lake Tahoe. It remains to be seen if the hard work for Canelo will pay off, but it can’t hurt.

Jermell is moving up from 154, looking to dethrone Canelo to take his undisputed super middleweight championship to become the #1 guy in the 168-lb division.

Charlo had said that he was planning on moving back down to 154, but he now seems to have changed his mind. He says if he wins, he’ll stay at 168 and sit on his throne as the new king of the division.

Calvin Ford: “Canelo changed his training up. He went up to Big Bear. Usually, he don’t do certain things. He sees how big this fight is,” said coach Calvin Ford during Wednesday’s virtual media roundtable to discuss the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight on September 30th.

“Charlo wants to win. Canelo is the throne leader. Does he want to give that up? Both of them got power. As Ronnie [Shields] said. Charlo is big. He’s a big boy, and he can punch too. So someone i going to get it.

“How well their camp is and how well they execute their game plan. Guys that like that spot and are holding that spot, they’re still in that spot, and he [Canelo] has a point to prove. Can he keep that spot?

“The only person that’s undefeated is Father Time. When you gave him his age, he’s right at the peak. He’s at his peak, and he’s that guy. So this is a big test for Charlo.

“When you look at Canelo’s last three performances, he didn’t look like himself. Charlo has something to prove, and Canelo has something to prove.

“Canelo’s defense. Does still have the legs to continue doing what he’s been doing to get him where he’s at? Somebody is going to sleep.”

Bob Santos: “If he [Jermell] goes out and beats Canelo with everything that Canelo has accomplished and the magnitude of the event, I don’t think there’s any bigger fish in the sport right now than Canelo. I think he’s the king; he’s the mantle. He’s carrying the mantle right now.

“He’s the bus driver driving the bus. If he goes out there and wins that fight, he definitely, to me, Charlo becomes pound-for-pound #1, and I have Crawford just underneath. How Charlo isn’t on that pound-for-pound list, I’m befuddled. How can you be undisputed at 154, and you’re not top?”