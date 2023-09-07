Jermell Charlo tells Terence Crawford to fight Boots Ennis & “Leave us alone”

Jermell Charlo says he wants Terence Crawford to fight welterweight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis next and “leave us alone.”

It would appear that Jermell wants no part in fighting Crawford, hence, suggesting that should fight Boots. Has Charlo lost his nerve and is worried about losing to Crawford the way Errol Spence Jr. did?

The problem is that if Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) defeats undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 30th, the boxing world will be demanding Jermell fight Crawford, not Boots Ennis.

“I’m putting Boots in there with Crawford. I want to see Boots and Crawford go at it. That would be nice. Leave us alone,” said Jermell Charlo on Brian Custer’s YouTube channel about wanting Terence Crawford to fight welterweight phenom Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Charlo would perfect excuse for not fighting Crawford if he faces the winner of the December match between David Benavidez & Demetrius Andrade.

That would be a courageous thing for Jermell to do in facing the Benavidez-Andrade winner, and fans wouldn’t give him flak for not fighting Crawford.

Jermell is revealing here that he knows how tough Crawford would be for him. So, instead of facing him to prove that he’s the better fighter, Jermell wants Boots Ennis to be the one who does the dirty work. That’s a weak move by Jermell and has no chance of happening.

Crawford has already said he’s not going to fight Boots Ennis. It’s not that he doesn’t believe he’s a talented fighter because he doesn’t recognize his ability. Crawford wants to focus on fighting the more popular fighters like Canelo Alvarez & Jermell.

A fight between Crawford and the unbeaten, highly-ranked welterweight contender Boots Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) would be an outstanding fight, but that match wouldn’t be nearly as interesting as seeing Terence & Jermell battle it out for all the belts at 168.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) has trying to get a fight against undisputed junior middleweight champion Charlo before he recently fought Errol Spence Jr. last July and has had no luck in luring him into the ring.