Benavidez Calls Canelo a “F** P****” for Refusing to Fight Him**

David Benavidez is still salty about Canelo Alvarez, who never gave him a shot at his titles when he was his mandatory at 168. He just hasn’t gotten over it after all this time, with Canelo rejecting his attempts at getting a fight against him despite being called out constantly for five years.

Benavidez’s Salty Rant

Mexican superstar Canelo ignored Benavidez, saying that he brought nothing to the table other than an extra “25 lbs” on fight night. He was right. Benavidez had never taken risks with his career to build himself into a star the way Canelo had repeatedly done, and he just wanted a handout. Canelo wasn’t going to do it.

“I feel like Canelo is a f**** p****. That’s just my opinion,” said David Benavidez to the Miami Hustle, talking about Canelo Alvarez. “For Canelo’s fans saying I don’t bring nothing to the table, they’re all scared just like he’s scared. If he wants to come prove I’m not s***, come prove it in front of everybody. It’s that easy. “It’s just a bunch of excuses and a lot of pride. What they don’t like is that I’m also Mexican, and I’m here in the United States. I feel like it’s pride with him that he wants to be the only Mexican on the top. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to keep winning the fights I’ve got to win,” continued Benavidez about Alvarez. “If he’s still here in five years or three years and he’s still at the top, our fight is going to be inevitable because that’s the only fight people want to see. It’s good for both of us because the longer we’re waiting, the more it’s built up, especially if I keep having fights where I’m looking good and beating the bigger fighters, like Morrell. “After this fight, it’s going to be the winner of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. I just got to keep doing what I’m doing and winning fights, and in the process, I’m gaining more expereince. This is my fourth PPV fight,” said Benavidez.

‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez didn’t look good in his first fight at 175 against Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th last year. So, for him to say that he’s going to “Keep looking good” doesn’t fit with reality. He looked poor in that fight, and his match against David Morrell on February 1st next month is seen as a toss-up. It wouldn’t be that way if Benavidez had performed well against Gvozdyk.

If Benavidez had chosen to fight the best throughout his 12-year professional career the way Canelo had, he would have been a superstar without the need to beg for the fight. Benavidez never did that. He didn’t even want to fight David Morrell for a solid two years after being called out until he looked less than superhuman for the first time in his performance against Radivoje Kalajdzic last August.