Canelo Alvarez should be fighting Dmitry Bivol – says Blair Cobbs

Blair Cobbs says Canelo Alvarez should be trying to get his “get-back” against Dmitry Bivol after losing to him instead of fighting other guys like Jermell Charlo or Terence Crawford.

Canelo (60-2-2,39 KOs) didn’t even try to avenge his loss to Bivol and rejected his offer to come down to 168 after the Mexican star blamed his loss last year on fighting out of his weight class at 175.

Canelo hasn’t announced yet who he plans on fighting in May 2024, but he would make PBC happy if he chose to throw a bone to Jermall Charlo or the winner of the November 25th fight between David Benavidez & Demetrius Andrade.

Bivol isn’t with PBC, so they’re probably not going to be encouraging him to fight him again, especially if he loses to him again; that would take away a lot of the interest in a fight with Benavidez or Jermall.

“You keep that same energy all the way to the bank, and as a matter of fact, after the fight, you still say he’s a piece of s**t and ain’t did s**t. Stay concisitant,” said Blair Cobbs to MillCity Boxing about Jermell Charlo.

“After seeing the training and really looking in at Canelo, it looked like somewhere in his mind that maybe he doesn’t have the chance. Maybe it’s not going to be as easy as he thought it was.

“You have to already know it’s not going to be an easy fight. Charlo was in there well above his head with this Canelo fight. Canelo’s neck is three times bigger than his body.

“His hands are strong, his neck is strong, and he’s not getting knocked out. You got to be big enough to do that. My whole thing is after this Canelo fight, I don’twant want to see Canelo anymore.

“You’re supposed to get your get-back with [Dmitry] Bivol. You are talking about you the best. You wanted to go up to heavyweight like Roy Jones, but you don’t have Roy Jones’s talent. I’m starting to not care about Canelo ever anymore.

“People need to stop caring so much. Some fighters, you need to forget. You had your time, and it was fun, but I think we need to move on. I want to know more about this Bivol character.

“I’m not thinking about the Canelo – Crawford fight. I think it’s nonsense, but I give Crawford the benefit of the doubt to beat anybody but myself at this point.

“I think so,” said Blair when asked if Crawford gives Canelo a better fight than Jermell. “At a certain level, he might be able to pull it off if Crawford’s feet are fast.

You have to be crazy-fast to stay away from Canelo for the course of 12 rounds and hitting him with a bunch of s**t because the fight is going to be one-sided all the way,” said Cobbs.