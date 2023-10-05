Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr = “50-50 fight” – Jose Sr

Jose Benavidez Sr. says his son, Jose Jr.’s potential fight next month on November 25th against Jermall Charlo is a “50-50” contest.

Jose Sr. says that if his son Benavidez Jr. defeats Jermall, he can take his spot by being the opponent for Canelo Alvarez next May. It’s widely believed that Jermall will be Canelo’s next foe if he gets through his comeback fight first against Jose Jr.

Benavidez Sr. states that Jermall has had mental problems, has been drinking, going through a divorce, and has been inactive for three years.

Jose Sr. thinks that with everything that Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) has gone through, he’s going to be vulnerable against the smaller fighter Benavidez (28-2-1, 19 KOs) on November 25th.

It would be a huge blow to the stalled-out career of Jermall if he were to lose to Benavidez Jr., as he’s on the cusp of a massive payday fight against Canelo if he wins next month.

The Charlo-Benavidez Jr. fight, if it gets made, will be on the undercard of David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade on Showtime PPV.

“They think that [Jose Benavidez] Junior is already done. They’re looking for a little tuneup for Jermall to fight Canelo. I don’t think nobody cares about that fight Canelo with Jermall,” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to MillCity Boxing about Jermall Charlo using Benavidez Jr. as his comeback opponent on November 25th.

“If Canelo doesn’t want to fight David [Benavidez], I think he would love to fight Junior. So I think he’ll go that route. So I think either or that that could be a good thing for us.”

Will Jermall Charlo’s layoff be a huge factor in the Jose Benavidez Jr. fight?

“Of course, you know I’m not going to come and lie to you and say we’re fighting the best Charlo,” said Benavidez Sr. “He hasn’t fought for almost three years; he has mental problems; he’s going through a divorce, and he’s been drinking a lot. So I think it’s [Jermall vs. Benavidez Jr.] a 50-50 fight.

“Junior just fought like about a month ago, and Junior hasn’t been active either. When they told me that, I’m like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s make that happen.’ It’s a good fight; it’s a fight that we need, he needs, so I’m excited about this, I’m super excited.

“I’m just hoping that Jermall comes through and doesn’t back out from Junior. I’m hoping that he comes through. We’ll fight him with Junior or whoever. If it doesn’t happen with the big Charlo, we’ll take the little Charlo [Jermell]. It’s not a problem.

“I was a big fan of the Charlo Brothers, but now, from what I saw, how can you give them respect? How can you take them seriously? They didn’t show me any heart, they didn’t show me no animal, they didn’t show me no Lions.

“He was just surviving there. So my mind is not the same no more [about Jermell],” said Benavidez Sr. about the non-effort from Jermell in his loss to Canelo Alvarez last Saturday.