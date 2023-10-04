Jermall Charlo says “I’m going to get revenge” against Canelo Alvarez

Jermall Charlo says he’s going to be getting revenge against Canelo Alvarez soon for beating his brother, Jermell, last Saturday night.

The inactive middleweight Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) seems confident that he’s going to be getting a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo after his warm-up fight against Jose Benavidez Jr. on November 25th.

If Canelo (60-2-2,39 KOs) was interested in infighting Jermall, he may have changed his mind because the boxing public likely doesn’t want to see him fight another Charlo after last weekend’s poor showing by Jermell.

PBC & Showtime would be taking a huge risk by using Jermall as Canelo’s next opponent in May 2024 because that’s not a fight that will sell on PPV. Fans weren’t excited about Canelo recruiting Jermell from the 154-lb division for his opponent, but he would be a fool to turn around and use Jermall next.

“Hey, I’m going to come back and get revenge, watch,” said Jermall Charlo on social media about his desire to avenge his twin brother Jermell’s loss to Canelo Alvarez from last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Y’all wait on me, watch. When I come back, I’m coming back like dynamite.”

Do fans want to see Canelo fight Jermall next?

Jermall shouldn’t get his hopes up about being blessed by Canelo for a massive payday like the one his brother Jermell just picked up, which is rumored to be $ 20 million+. Instead of Jermall counting on Canelo giving him a payday, he needs to return to 160 and defend his WBC title against his mandatory Carlos Adames or vacate the belt already.

“Charlo taking a lot of heat for it because a lot of people thought he was a bit timid, he was a bit shy, he was scared to take chances, felt the fight was relatively boring because of that because Charlo didn’t really try to do anything,” said Stephen A. Smith on his channel, talking about Canelo Alvarez’s win last Saturday night over Jermell Charlo.

“Even Terence Crawford said via his Tweet, “‘I’m over it. Twin Charlo is no longer on my Hit List. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him.’

“I feel bad for Charlo because, first of all, I thought he fought a brilliant fight defensively; I thought his defense was really good. I really feel that way.

“Offensively, he had nothing, and this is what I want y’all have to understand. What the hell is somebody supposed to do when you hit someone, and they keep coming?

“Canelo, from the second round on, was running around like this, charging the ring, trying to cut off the ring because he was not worried about Charlo’s power.

“Y’all act like Charlo didn’t throw a punch. That wasn’t the problem. The problem was when he threw a punch, it didn’t affect Canelo, and so because it didn’t affect Canelo, Canelo kept coming, and then Charo got worried.

“‘If I throw something, he catches me instead of me catching him, and I know he can hurt me because I’m two weight divisions smaller.’

“See, we are trying to act like Charlo went out there as a super welterweight and fought like this. No, he moved up two weight classes; he wanted to dare to be great, but then when he stepped in the ring with this monster and realized that he couldn’t

hurt him, you damn right he was trying to survive. Who the hell wants to get knocked out? Come on, stop acting like we don’t know,” said Smith.