Canelo Alvarez says Jermell Charlo has been underestimating his ability

Canelo Alvarez is convinced that Jermell Charlo & his twin brother have been underestimating his boxing ability for years, and he plans on showing him how good his skills are on September 30th. Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) feels there are holes in the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo’s game that he can and will exploit in this fight to dethrone him.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Showtime)

It’s easy to see what flaws Charlo will look to exploit in this fight because the 33-year-old Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) has shown major stamina problems during his 19-year pro career and those issues have worsened recently, causing him to labor in his last three fights.

Will Canelo’s mountain help him?

Canelo lost one of his last three fights to Dmitry Bivol and would have been beaten in the other two if he’d been fighting better opposition.

That’s perhaps the reason why Canelo & his trainer Eddy Reynoso moved their training camp to the mountains in Lake Tahoe to take advantage of the hills & high altitude.

It’s questionable whether training in high altitude will help Canelo for this fight because the fighters that have trained in the mountains frequently still gas out in their fights, which could make it worthless.

In theory, training in high alttitude can help a fighter, but only if they’re running hard up the mountains. If they’re working out in a lackadaisical manner, pacing themselves, then it probably won’t help them when they come down from high altitude for their fight.

“He’s said a lot of things. He never believed in my skills, but he’s going to find out soon. That motivates me for this fight,” said Canelo to Premier Boxing Champions about Jermell not being impressed with his ability.

If Canelo feels he needs to see Jermell questioning his skills as his source of motivation to win, so be it. Canelo should be motivated enough on the fact that Jermell is coming to dethrone him and take what he’s got. This is war.

Jermell probably won’t admit it, but he likely sees age & physical decline in Canelo that he thinks he can exploit.

Yeah, there’s a drop off in Canelo’s skills, but only because he’s getting old and is starting to show signs of wear from a long career that stretches back to 2004. That’s a long time to be in the game.

The 33-year-old Jermell is the same age as Canelo, but he’s faced less talented opposition than him and hasn’t had to take the same punishment. Jermell would likely be showing a lot of age in his game if he fought these past Canelo opponents:

– Miguel Cotto

– Gennadiy Golovkin x 3

– Dmitry Bivol

– Sergey Kovalev

– Caleb Plant

– Floyd Mayweather Jr.

– Erislandy Lara

– Callum Smith

“I’m excited to show the Charlos my skills. Now Jermell is going to feel my skills.”