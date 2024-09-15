Canelo With UD Win Over A Fresh Berlanga – Boxing Results

It proved to be a good, fun fight tonight in Las Vegas, as 168-pound king Canelo Alvarez pounded out a 12 round unanimous decision win over a super game Edgar Berlanga. Scores were 118-109 twice and 117-110. But as accurate as these scores are, they don’t tell the story as far as how competitive the fight was at times.

Canelo won wide but he was tested, and he showed zest in winning. Now 62-2-2(39), the Mexican star engaged in his most exciting fight in years tonight. Berlanga, now 22-1(17) showed he is for real and he can certainly come again

Canelo wanted to get the KO tonight, and he tried his best to get it. But Berlanga, who was dropped by a left hook to the head in the third round, was to hang tough. At times the two traded shots, at times the bad blood boiled over, and at times both men landed good shots, both up and down.

Canelo was in command most of the way, but Berlanga showed some chin, and he even spoke to Canelo during the fight. Canelo didn’t like this, disrespectful as it was. Canelo showed fast hands, while Berlanga, when he threw it, showed a nice left jab.

Berlanga looked so much the bigger man tonight, yet Canelo was so much more experienced and smart. That said, Berlanga was never overwhelmed or embarrassed. It was indeed a good fight, with Berlanga managing to win a few rounds. Had Berlanga had a few fights more experience, maybe he would gave really made tonight’s fight memorable.

After the bad blood, both men embraced at the end, with Canelo urging Berlanga to keep going. Berlanga said Canelo is his idol.

Berlanga can come again, but what next for Canelo? The face of boxing said post-fight how he will now spend time with his family, but already fans are excited for his expected May return, on Cinco de Mayo.

“What are they gonna say now?” Canelo asked in the ring. “They say I fight older fighters. Now, I fight a young fighter. What are they gonna say now? I’m the best fighter in the world!.”

Canelo may still be just that.