Terence Crawford Calls Out Canelo Alvarez, Wants Fight Next

Terence Crawford took advantage of Canelo Alvarez fighting tonight to call him out after his win over Edgar Berlanga. Crawford enlisted His Excellency Turki Alalshikh to help him with the call out, and he threw in his support for his need.

Canelo recently dismissed the idea of fighting Crawford, saying there are weight classes for a reason. He notes that Crawford didn’t look good moving up just one weight class from 147 to 154, almost losing to Israil Madrimov in his debut at junior middleweight. Crawford struggled against Madrimov, and there’s not much else to say.

Hopefully, Crawford doesn’t do something weird like go up in a high tower and refuse to come down until Canelo grants his wish to give him a fight.

Now, imagine Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moving up two more weight classes to 168. It wouldn’t even be sporting. Fans just think Crawford wants a retirement payday, and they feel he should be fighting Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis or some of the 154-lb fighters like Vergil Ortiz, Sebastian Fundora, Serhii Bohachuk, Tim Tszyu, or Charles Conwell.

“Yes, let’s go. Canelo, come on, we are ready,” said Turki on Instagram Live.

Poor Canelo. All these fighters are just looking for a payday, and none of them, including Crawford, are interested in earning it by testing themselves at 168 to prove they deserve it.

They just look at Canelo like he’s the bank for them, and they want him to help change their lives without needing to work for the opportunity like regular folk. It’s kind of pathetic, in a way.

Crawford should know by now that Canelo doesn’t give fights to fighters who beg or pressure him for the payday. He prefers to pick out who he wants to fight, selecting the quiet ones who are making waves with their career, showing ambition, staying active, and not just greedy.

If this wasn’t just about money, Crawford would go up to 168 and beat the top fighters that were ahead of him. That would mean Crawford needing to beat Caleb Plant, Christian Mbilli, Diego Pacheco, and Edgar Berlanga.