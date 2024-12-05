Canelo Alvarez Open to Negotiations with Turki Alalshikh for 2025 Fights in Saudi Arabia

Canelo Alvarez said today he’s open to talking with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for some fights in 2025. Turki said this week that he wants to open up one-on-one direct dialogue with the Mexican superstar to discuss a potential fight with Terence Crawford.

Turki would likely have other fights in mind for Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs). Crawford is obvious because he’s already fought on one of Turki’s Riyadh Season cards, edging Israil Madrimov on August 3rd. He’s made it known that he wants to fight Canelo.

Crawford or Beterbiev?

A massive fight would be for Canelo to face the winner of the February 22nd rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo would stand a better chance against Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) with his brawling style than he would in a rematch with Bivol, who beat him two years ago by a 12-round unanimous decision on May 7, 2022, by the score 115-113, 115-113 and 115-113.

A fight between Canelo and Beterbiev would be even bigger than a match against Crawford because no one would give the Nebraska native much of a chance of winning after his performance against Madrimov. Beterbiev would be a much more interesting opponent for Canelo.