Shakur Stevenson’s 2025 Hit List: Schofield, Zepeda, and Tank!

Promoter Eddie Hearn has mapped out Shakur Stevenson’s 2025, revealing that he’ll fight Floyd Schofield on February 22nd, William Zepeda in May, and then Gervonta Davis.

For Hearn to get Tank Davis to agree to fight Shakur, it’s going to take a massive offer because he was negative to the idea of fighting him when asked this week if he’d be interested in that contest next year. Tank got upset at the question, and said that Shakur has done “Nothing” during his career.

Only the fight against Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) is scheduled for Shakur (22-0, 10 KOs) to defend his WBC lightweight against next on the February 22nd card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) is out with a hand injury from his recent fight last month against Tevin Farmer on November 16th.

“We’ve mapped out our 2025. It goes Floyd Schofield #1, William Zepeda #2 in May, and then Gervonta Davis. That’s Shakur’s 2025, and we’re ready for all the smoke,” said Eddie Hearn to K.O. Artist Sports about Shakur Stevenson’s plans for next year. “We were supposed to fight Zepeda. He picked up a hand injury. We need a new opponent [For Shakur for February 22nd]. I spoke to His Excellency. ‘There’s a kid calling out on social media, Floyd Schofield. He’s a really good American fighter. There’s a little bit of beef backwards and forwards. I think it’s a good fight.’ “He’s like, ‘Okay, let’s make the offer and see what we get to.’ We made an offer to Golden Boy. Judging by Oscar’s comments, it really feels like the kid has stood up, ‘I want this fight. One, it’s a lot of money. Two, I think I can beat Shakur Stevenson. Give me the chance to fight him.'”

Schofield isn’t expect to be much of a problem for Shakur. So that fight is a given, but he’s going to have to have a big offer for Zepeda to take the fight against Stevenson. That hand injury is a signal to some fans that Zepeda isn’t interested in fighting Shakur.

“I have to respect him for that. I know it’s me that likes to roll the dice,” said Hearn. “Oscar was more like, ‘It’s a bit early for him.’ It is a bit early for him, but if he’s good enough, he can win. Shakur is coming off a hand injury. By the way, if he doesn’t win and performs really well, he becomes a star overnight.

“I love the fight, and it’s a great fight for the card as well. That February 22nd card. We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Hearn.