Can Terence Crawford Become A Four-Weight Champ?

Fans want to see Terence Crawford, one of the best fighters out there today, fight the very best. To that end, they want to see him fight rival pound-for-pounder and rival welterweight belt-holder Errol Spence. It’s one of the most talked-about, demanded fights in boxing right now. But what if it doesn’t happen any time soon (or, heaven forbid, not at all)?

Crawford, to keep himself from getting bored, might choose to do something else. Might “Bud” go for a fourth title in as many weight divisions? Not all that many fighters have been able to win four belts at different weights over the years (although with as many weight classes and belts that are around today the task is a lot, lot easier than it was when there were just eight divisions, with ONE champ sitting atop each division).

An interesting feature over at RingTV.com sees newly crowned WBO 154 pound champ Patrick Teixeira throw down the challenge to Crawford – “I want to fight Crawford,” he said. “I’d be delighted to get that fight, and I think there’s a great chance of that fight taking place.”

Brazil’s Teixeira, a 29-year-old southpaw who is currently 31-1(22) but unbeaten at 154 (the loss, a quick stoppage defeat at the hands of Curtis Stevens, coming up at middleweight back in 2016) is hungry. Having won the interim WBO light-middleweight belt with a decision win over Carlos Adames in November, Teixeira is looking to bag his first truly big fight. Teixeira can also switch-hit like Crawford, and he thinks a fight between him and the current WBO welterweight champ would be “one that hardcore fans are really going to enjoy.”

It almost sounds like Teixeira has got the fight. The Brazilian says he knows full well it would be a very hard fight, yet it is one he envisages himself winning on points. This fight might not be too bad an idea. Would you rather see Crawford stay at 147 and take on a Yordenis Yugas (no disrespect, a good fighter, though not too exciting) as he waits for that super-fight with Spence, or would you prefer to see Crawford move up and attempt to win another title?

Can Crawford join the likes of Roberto Duran, Floyd Mayweather, Pernell Whitaker, and a few others and become a four-weight ruler? Teixeira wants to find out.