Chris Eubank Jr. On Canelo – “I Know I Can Beat Him”

Chris Eubank Jr has again called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez. For some time, the British star has been calling for a fight with Canelo and/or Gennady Golovkin, and now, seeing how the Mexican superstar is still in need of an opponent for this September, Eubank Jr has ramped up his talk.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 30 year old said that not only does he want the fight, he “knows” he can beat Canelo. Eubank Jr says “most guys (who fight Canelo) are going in there to run and survive,” but that he himself is “going in there to destroy.”

“Canelo Alvarez, that’s the number-one fight that I want right now,” said Eubank Jr, who has been training with Roy Jones Jr for some weeks now. “I don’t think anyone on the planet would make a better opponent for him. Most guys are going in there to run and survive, I’m going in there to destroy. I know I can beat him, so that’s the fight I want. I definitely have a strategy. I see the weaknesses, I see where he can be exposed. I’m not looking to survive. I’m taking the fight to him and I don’t think he’s ready for somebody like that.”

Canelo may or may not fight at middleweight next. Having won a version of the light-heavyweight title in his last fight, by defeating Sergey Kovalev back in November, Canelo may struggle to get back down to 160. There is talk, again, of Canelo fighting Billy Joe Saunders at 168.

But say what you want about Eubank Jr – he sure is talking a great fight. It would prove interesting to see whether or not Eubank Jr would be willing and/or able to back up his promise to “go in there to destroy.” The son of the two-weight world champ from the 1990’s has shown a proven chin, but then he has never fought anyone as good or as powerful as Canelo.

Would it perhaps be Eubank Jr getting destroyed, Canelo doing the destroying, in this fight?