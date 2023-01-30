Callum Smith Says He Can Beat Beterbiev

Smith: “Beterbiev Has Been Hurt, Put Over Twice, Is Not Invincible”

19-0(19), with seemingly zero weaknesses. This is of course, three-belt light heavyweight ruler Artur Beterbiev. Brutal punching power? Yes. Iron chin? Yes. Superb conditioning? Yes. Underrated and often underestimated boxing skills? Yes. A willingness to take on all comers? Yes.

It does seem “The Beast From The East” ticks all the boxes, as the saying goes. Fresh off his thrilling KO win over a game Anthony Yarde, Beterbiev – who said he felt fresh and was “just getting going” prior to scoring his 8th round win in London – is now looking for more prey. The fight we all want is that unification showdown between Beterbiev and his countryman, Dmitry Bivol. That one will have to wait it seems, so it could be a mandatory defence for Beterbiev next.

And another British fighter.

Callum Smith, has thrown his hat firmly into the ring, telling Sky Sports how he fully believes he has what it takes to dethrone the seemingly unstoppable Russian tank.

“I believe I can beat anyone on this planet,” Smith, the WBC mandatory challenger, said. “I believe I can win the belts as well. He’s (Beterbiev) European style, applies pressure but doesn’t just race forward, he’s clever how he does it and obviously he’s heavy-handed. He has been hurt, he’s been put over twice as a professional and he’s not invincible. I’ve seen other fighters hurt him and put him over, I fully believe I can.”

It’s true Beterbiev has been “over,” but has he ever really been “hurt?” 32 year old Smith, who has shown power up at 175 pounds since moving up from super middleweight, says he is in his “peak years now,” and that “the time is now” if anyone is to beat Beterbiev. Yarde too spoke a great game prior to Saturday night’s superb action battle of course, and he found out how difficult it is to defeat Beterbiev. Still, we UK fight fans would for sure welcome Beterbiev back to these shores, and Smith, 29-1(21) would certainly provide the man with the 100 percent KO ratio with an interesting fight. Maybe.



