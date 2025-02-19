Bulked Up Joseph Parker Expected To Tip-In At “Career-Heaviest” Weight For Dubois Fight

Andy Lee, the trainer of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, has said his fighter may well hit the scale at a “career-heaviest” poundage ahead of this Saturday’s challenge of IBF heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois. It makes sense, Lee told Sky Sports News, for Parker to come in heavy against Dubois, who is, of course, a big guy himself; a big guy who can really whack. Parker’s previous heaviest weight was the 255-and-a-quarter pounds he weighed for his losing fight with Joe Joyce.

Could it be a bad omen, then, for Parker to be coming in so heavy? Lee sure doesn’t think so, as he explained.

“He will be heavy, probably a career-heaviest, but it hasn’t affected his speed, hand speed, or his mobility, and he’s certainly punching harder, I can feel it on the pads. So it’s been a good move for him. I don’t buy into the adage, if you’re lighter, you move faster. If you’re lighter you get moved faster, whereas if you’ve got some weight behind you, you’re going to hold your feet, hold your ground more. You’re a bit stronger in the clinches. It’s a physical game we’re in. The stronger, the better.”

If it turns out to be a physical fight on Saturday, who will it benefit? One would perhaps think of Dubois, who is a very physically strong young fighter, one who carries raw power. Dubois weighs around the 245 to 250 mark, and he carries the weight well. It will be interesting to see how heavy Parker will in fact be for Saturday’s fight.

We could be watching some big, big men in action on Saturday, what with the huge Zhilei Zhang also in action, against Agit Kabayel. It really is quite amazing how big the modern day heavyweight has become. Parker could be around the 260 pound mark for the Dubois fight, this, let’s remember, more than “Big” George Foreman weighed during his second ring career in the 1980s and ’90s.

If he does come in heavier than ever, will Parker be able to fight at a fast pace for all 12 rounds? We’ll soon see. Friday’s official weigh-in will be well worth watching.