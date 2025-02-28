Boxing Wish-List: Fights To See In 2025

We are now a couple of months into the year, and here are some fights we really could get, and hopefully will get, here in 2025. Just two months in, and we have seen some superb action. And we hope for more!

The fights we need to see – in no particular order:

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev

This whole “Inoue is ducking MJ” thing needs to be laid to rest, and the way to do it is for “Monster” Inoue to remind his few remaining critics that it is HE who does the scaring – and the taking care of business in the ring – not his opponents. Or would be/should be opponents. Akhmadaliev is a very good fighter, and ge really could be Inoue’s biggest threat at 122 pounds. And after Inoue beats “MJ,” it could either be Junto Nakatani – this an altogether different super-fight we need to see in 2025 – or a move up to featherweight for the second or third best pound-for-pound fighter currently on the planet.

Johnny Fisher Vs. Dave Allen II.

A domestic dust-up, this British heavyweight slugfest rematch – and it will be a slugfest, as it was the first time around – just has to happen. The 10 round bar-room brawl good buddies Fisher and Allen thrilled us with in December was as controversial as it was, well, thrilling. Not too many fans were happy with the split decision win that was handed to Fisher, let’s put it that way. A sequel might be as exciting as the first battle, and we might get a clear, no ifs or buts winner with a round-two. Or a round 11, which is where this fight would start, with it rumbling on for as long as the rematch goes.

David Benavidez against the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol trilogy winner.

Perhaps this pick is somewhat out of sorts, seeing as Bivol and Beterbiev might not box a third fight next. However, a fight between Benavidez and either Bivol or Beterbiev would show us, one way or the other, how good or hreat Benavidez is. Benavidez just might be the most exciting fighter out there today. In and out of the ring. Who isn’t a fan of “The Mexican Monster!”

Lawrence Okolie Vs. Joe Joyce.

How big can Okolie, AKA “The Sauce” be as a heavyweight? Having won belts at cruiserweight and bridgerweight, Okolie now says he can and will win world honours at heavyweight. I want to see if he can do it. I also want to see if Okolie can handle a big man’s shot to the chin. Joe Joyce is still one tough dude who can crack, and he is also still hungry for fights. This one would be very, very interesting. Okolie has the tools, while Joyce has the engine. Does “The Juggernaut” run over Okolie, or does Okolie send Joyce off the road? First up, Joyce has to get past Dillian Whyte, while Okolie has to beat Richard Riakporhe, both fights being set of course for April 5.

Vasiliy Lomachenko Vs. Gervonta Davis.

If Loma comes back – as as special, you could say generationally talented as he is, we want him to fight again – how awesome would it be to see him test his skills, his nerve, his desire, and his ring IQ against Tank? Neither man had an active 2024, but we would forget all about that if Loma and Tank got it on some time in 2025. Who on earth can pick a winner here?

Ryan Garcia Vs. Devin Haney II.

It has got to happen, right! This one was wild, both in the ring in April, and before and after the fight had ended. Controversy, shock, outrage, a lawsuit, multiple crazy uploads on social media, most from winner, later no-contest guy Garcia…..This one was just crazy. Oh, and the fight, initially won by an over the weight Garcia, was also thrilling. If – and it could prove to be a big one – these two fighters can thrash out a deal, a rematch could prove to be one of 2025’s hottest, most watched fights.