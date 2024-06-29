Boxing Tonight: Teofimo vs. Claggett on ESPN – Live Results

Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) needs a spectacular performance tonight in his title defense of his WBO light welterweight title against the serviceable Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) in their twelve-round fight on ESPN and ESPN+ at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. The event starts time is at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Former WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) fights Brandon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) in the ten-round co-feature.

Boxing 247 will provide live updates/results of tonight’s action below.

Lopez Must Impress Tonight

Teofimo, 26, is coming off a near-disastrous performance in his last fight against Jamaine Ortiz last February, one of the worst efforts of his career. Although Teofimo won the fight, many fans saw him as the loser, and the controversial victory stained his image.

Lopez feels confident that he’ll shine in tonight’s fight against the 34-year-old Claggett, because he’s a slow come forward fighter, who is what Teofimo is a real-life Rocky Balboa. That’s code talk, for he’s easy to hit.

Claggett does have power, and he could make Teofimo look bad if he chooses to play it safe and avoid going to war with him.

Tonight’s Main Card on ESPN+ and ESPN

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Benitez

Arum’s Welterweight Plans for Lopez

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum wants Teofimo to move up to 147 in his next fight to challenge Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 23 KOs) for the WBO welterweight title if he’s victorious tonight against Claggett.

It remains to be seen if Teofimio will veto Arum’s plans for him to take the fight against the dangerous puncher Norman or agree to it. Teofimo says he wants to fight in September, which means he intends to fight another Claggett-esque opponent for an easy-money payday.

Arum May need to put Teofimo’s feet to the fire to force him to go up to 147 to challenge Norman because, due to the high risks involved, he’ll likely not willingly take that fight.

Prelims

– Yan Santana vs. Brandon Valdes

– Rohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos

– Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale

– Euri Cedeno vs. Dormedes Potes

– Lorenzo Medina vs. Colby Madison

– Bryan Polaco vs. Richard Acevedo