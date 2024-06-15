Boxing Tonight: Matias vs. Paro on DAZN – Live Results

Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) puts his IBF light welterweight title at stake in a defense against unbeaten contender Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) on DAZN in this Matchroom Boxing card with event start time at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico.

B247 will give live updates of tonight’s fight action results below.

Matias looks to pick up another win on his patch to a unification fight against one of the other names in the division. Paro hopes to foil Matias’ plans by upsetting him tonight and taking his IBF light welterweight belt back home to Australia.

Tonight’s Event Information

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. UK

Main event ringwalks at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 a.m. UK

Tonight’s card

Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro

Yankiel Rivera vs. Victor Sandoval

Angel Fierro vs. Alfredo Santiago

Stephanie Pineiro vs. Diana Tapia

William Ortiz vs. Carlos Mitzael

Jeyvier Cintron vs. Carlos Mujica

Nelson Buxo vs. Alex Pallette

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Kenny Demecillo

Paro: A Tough Test for Matias

Unbeaten #5 IBF Liam Paro will show whether the Eddie Hearn-promoted Subriel Matias is as good as some believe.

Matias has developed a reputation for being a dangerous puncher, but he’s only fought a handful of decent opponents during his nine-year professional career. Paro, 28, is by far the best that Matias will have faced, and that’s why there’s a lot of interest about how he will hold up tonight.

If Matias loses, he can join Regis Prograis, Devin Haney, and Montana Love as Hearn fighters that he thought were real gold but turned out to be copper. Unlike those fighters, Matias would still be a dangerous opponent for anyone in the 140-lb division if he loses tonight, but his marketability will be tarnished.

