Boxing Tonight: Hitchins vs. Zepeda – Live Results

Light welterweight Richardson Hitchins & Jose Zepeda go to war in a 50-50 toss-up fight tonight in the headliner in Orlando, Florida. The winner could fight for the WBC 140-lb title next year. Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) is the favorite, but Zepeda is the bigger puncher and more proven. (Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

The Hitchins-Zepeda event has a start time of 8 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Conor Benn is making an appearance on the undercard against Rodolfo Orozco in a fight in the junior middleweight division.

There are a lot of boxing fans curious to see how Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) will look, as he tested positive a year ago for a banned substance, which he blames on ingesting eggs.

If Benn fails to look outstanding like he’d been looking before his positive test, fans will trash him.

“Food. No doubt,” said Conor Benn to Matchoom Boxing when asked what caused his positive test for a banned substance last year.

“You think I’ve employed the best scientists in the world on this, leading anti-doping specialists on this case specifically to find out what had happened and the articles in the times for everyone to see. It’s there.

‘Bearing in mind, there have been two other positive tests for this in boxing for clomiphene, and two other cyclists were all within a year. Bearing in mind no one’s ever heard of this before up until my case. It’s been coincidental.

“So it’s a horrible situation to have to go through, but I’m here now, and hopefully, we can change the law on clomiphene for testing in athletes because I wish no other athlete go through this what I’ve had to go through.

“They said I was contaminated within two weeks of the test, and it’s definitely come from eggs. The scientists can prove it’s from the embryos in the eggs, and I know it’s taboo that you shouldn’t be feeding the eggs with clomifene. It’s illegal.

“You’re not allowed to do it, but we do have eggs imported. Eggs are global. So the more athletes test positive for this, the more people will see that there actually is an issue with clomifene as

a whole.

“You say, ‘Well, is it strict liability? How can it be strict liability?’ If you’re eating a banana and it tastes like a banana. It’s a banana. It’s not like I’m not diligent or I always get, or I was reckless with anything I was taking. I’ve always been tested

“So this does need to change. It definitely needs to change, and there should be more duty of care for the athletes because not all athletes have the resources. It’s just the two-year ban.

“It’s a strict liability but what what do you do? It’s not like I say eggs out of nothing. It’s scientifically proven,” said Benn.