Boxing Tonight: Joe Joyce vs Zhang II – Live Results

WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) intends to make Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) regret his decision to activate his rematch clause when the two fight tonight at the OVO Arena in London. Joyce, 38, and his fans believe it was just a bad night for him, something that easily be fixed in the rematch against the big southpaw Zhang.

Boxing 247 will give live updates/results below of the action on the Zhang-Joyce II card. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

If things go well for Joyce, he’ll avenge his loss, recapture his WBO interim belt, and face IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Zhang obviously will have something to say about that, as intends on sending Joyce into retirement by targeting his lead eye, closing it up, and forcing a stoppage.

Zhang showed last time that he had the hand speed, power & technical boxing skills advantage. That’s not going to change for the rematch tonight.

So, for Joyce to win, he’ll need to tire out Zhang by fighting at a frantic pace that he can’t keep up with and then go for the knockout in the second half of the bout.

Given Joyce’s eye issue, he can’t afford to let the fight go the distance because Zhang could close up his right eye again and force a stoppage.

“I thought it was very eye-opening the first time they fought, and he came in 15 pounds lighter than he normally does. So, going in the opposite direction is probably a good thing. He might have gone a little too far because he’s heavier than I think he’s ever been, but I think he’s going to need the size,” said Chris Algieri to ProBox TV about Joe Joyce coming in at 281 lbs last Friday at the weigh-in for his rematch tonight against Zhilei Zhang.

“It didn’t help him in the first fight. He was slower than usual. He was lethargic, and he wasn’t as durable. So I’m not saying it was definitely the weight, but I remember seeing him on the scale and seeing abs on him and the fact that he was 15 pounds lighter and being like that. ‘That’s not good for a heavyweight,’ especially when you’re fighting another super heavyweight.

“So the idea that he’s heavier coming into this fight against another super heavyweight it’s probably a good thing, but we’re only going to know when we actually steps into the ring. But Joe Joyce his path to victory is the path to victory that it always is for him because he really only has one thing. It’s durability and pace.

“He’s a big, strong, athletic guy. He’s not a traditional boxer. He doesn’t have like a stellar jab; there’s no there’s no standout technical aspect that he does. He’s just super durable, and he’s really, really big. He’s athletic, he comes forward, and he throws a ton of punches.

“A heavyweight that big, and the guy can throw a thousand punches in 10 rounds, he’s pretty amazing in that sense, and I don’t think being overtrained or weight-drained is going to help him in any way based on that kind of style and what he’s going to need for Zhang.

“There’s no question about Zhang. The way to beat Zhang is his pace. He’s had problems with his endurance in the past. If he fights at a slow pace, he’s the technically better guy, and he’s going to be able to pick Joyce apart like he did the first fight.

“So, I think for Joyce to be successful in this fight, he’s got to do what he used to always do and set a pace and push Zhang and make him fight because if he stays on the outside like he did last time and doesn’t throw a ton of punches, he’s going to get eaten up again,” said Algieri.