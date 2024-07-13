Boxing Tonight: Ennis vs. Avanesyan on DAZN – Live Results

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) retained his IBF welterweight title with a fifth-round stoppage victory over David Avanesyan (30-5-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The ringside doctor advised that the fight be stopped after speaking to Avanesyan’s corner after the fifth round.

The official time of the stoppage was at 3:00 of round five.

– Welterweight prospect Jalil Hackett (9-0, 7 KOs) defeated Peter Dobson (16-2, 9 KOs) by a ten-round unanimous decision in a surprisingly competitive fight. Hackett came into the fight with a lot of hype, and many saw this as an easy one, but it was anything but easy.

The judges’ scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

Hackett, 21, got hit a lot, didn’t show much power, and his hand speed wasn’t impressive.

– WBC World female featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KO) played it safe, boxing, moving, and clinching to win a wide ten-round unanimous decision over Dyana Vargas (19-2, 12 KOs). It was a painfully dull fight to watch because Nicolson moved and clinched the entire fight.

She would only stop long enough to throw one or two punches before grabbing Vargas in a clinch. The scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 100-9-.