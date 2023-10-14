Boxing tonight: Alimkhanuly vs. Gualtieri – Live results

In a middleweight unification tonight, WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) is battling IBF champ Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) in the main event in a Top Rank-promoted card live on ESPN at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

The live boxing results for the Janibek vs. Gualtieri card will be shown below,

This fight has gone under the radar of a lot of fans, but it’ll be interesting to see how the huge puncher Janibek deals with the skills of Gualtieri.

Gualiteri will need to be on his bike all night to keep from getting knocked out by the 2016 Olympian Janibek, as he’s going to be on a seek-and-destroy mission from the opening bell.

It was scary what Janibek did to his last opponent Steven Butler, brutally knocking him out in the second round last May. In Janibek’s previous fight, he beat Denzel Bentley by a twelve-round decision in a grueling contest last November.

Bentley took a lot of heavy shots in the contest, but he showed a lot of heart to go the distance. What he exposed in Janibek is the lack of stamina, as he looked exhausted in the second half of the fight, and appeared uncomfortable with getting hit by Bentley.

Luckily for Janibek, Bentley isn’t a huge puncher because if he had a little more pop, he might have won.

In tonight’s chief support bout, lightweight contender, Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) will be fighting Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round stay-busy fight.

Premlinary undercard at 5:55 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Heavyweight prospect Richard Torrez Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) will continue his progression, fighting in veteran Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (21-4, 14 KOs) in a six-round bout. Torrez Jr, 24, is a huge puncher, and this fight likely won’t go past the second round. If Torrez Jr. can get to the chin of the 36-year-old Herndon, he’ll end it.

Junior middleweight Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KOs) fights Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round affair. Marquez is from nearby Houston, so he’ll likely have some fans in the audience.

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) battles Jose Perez (11-1-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round fight. This one might go the distance.

Junior welterweight Kelvin Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) battles Narciso Carmona (11-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round contest. Kelvin is the older brother of Keyshawn Davis but is a lot taller at 6’1″ and not as much of a slugger.

“I would fight Tank tomorrow if you give me a million dollars,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fight Hub TV. “Yes,” said Keyshawn when asked if he sees himself still being at 135 two or three years from now.

“Yes, [lightweight is where Keyshawn plans on staking his claim to become a star]. If I started out at 130 with nobody in the division, that would still be the goal because that’s just how I think.

“I don’t care if I don’t fight. People are going to see the talent inside me. People are going to see how great I am, just like with [Naoya] Inoue when he first started coming up in the weight classes before he fought Fulton.

“You could tell that Inoue is a great. He can f***king fight, even though he didn’t have that exact partner yet, you just tell. That’s the same thing I have. Every time I fight, people just love watching me fight, and I don’t think it’s going to change.

“Yeah, and if I don’t, it’s not because of me,” said Keyshawn when asked if he thinks he’ll one day get a fight with Tank Davis. “I was fighting,” said Keyshawn when asked how many street fights he had growing up. “People knew I was a boxer. It was only a select few, but after a while, people wouldn’t even mess with me.”