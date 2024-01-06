Boxing: Some Random Questions To Ask Here In 2024!

What may or may not happen in the world of boxing this new year, 2024? What fights do you want to see happen? What results do you anticipate if these fights are made? Who will reign as the best pound-for-pound fighter of the year in 2024? Can anybody possibly agree on such a thing? Will the powerful Saudi money men continue to give us stacked, great value for money cards this year, and beyond?

Here are some questions that spring to mind when wondering what 2024’s fistic calendar might or might not give us:

Will we really see Floyd Mayweather Vs. Manny Pacquiao II this year? And does anyone really want to see the rematch?

Will Deontay Wilder fight again this year, if at all, and if so, can the former WBC heavyweight champ possibly bounce back after that utterly dismal loss to Joseph Parker?

Will we finally see Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua get it on this year?

Will the awesome, all-powerful and all-conquering Naoya Inoue move up to the featherweight division this year, and if so, will “The Monster” devour all the top talent at yet another weight division?

Will Roy Jones continue embarrassing himself by engaging in exhibition bouts that he wouldn’t have even sneezed at during his dazzling, untouchable prime?

The same question, but asked of Floyd Mayweather.

Will James Toney make some kind of ring appearance this year?

How many big-name fighters/world champions will make us sigh and shake our heads by failing drugs tests?

How much more damage will Francis Ngannou inflict on the heavyweight division?

Does Ngannou KO Anthony Joshua when they fight in March?

Will the superb Kazuto Ioka finally get the credit he deserves from fans who do not reside in Japan?

Will we see a great boxing movie this year?

Will there be another ‘Rocky’ film made/released this year?

Will Canelo Alvarez agree to fight David Benavidez this year?

Will Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller be able to keep his ass out of jail?

Will Adrien Broner be able to do the same?

Will we see the passing of either Don King or Bob Arum this year? (let’s hope not)

Will Jake Paul face a legit boxer who has a pulse this year?

Will Artur Beterbiev, he of the 100 percent KO record, have to go the distance in a fight this year?

Will Terence Crawford fight more than once this year?

Who will Claressa Shields fight this year?

Will women’s boxing fully embrace 12X three-minute rounds?

Will Manny Pacquiao shut Conor McGregor’s big mouth this year?

Will Oscar De La Hoya be able to “bring together all the top boxing promoters” this year?

Will Keith “One Time” Thurman fight this year?

Will Andy Ruiz become a force in the heavyweight division once again this year?

How many times will Tyson Fury call someone a ‘dosser’ this year? Also, how many times will Fury announce his retirement this year?

Will the Fury-Oleksandr Usyk fight actually go ahead as scheduled, on February 17th?

Will Amir Khan and Kell Brook both make comebacks this year?

Will 2024 be a better year for boxing than 2023 was?

Let’s keep positive, and let’s all hope for greatness this year!