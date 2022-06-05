Bob Arum raves about Haney’s win over Kambosos

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum was very impressed with the performance of WBC lightweight champion with how he dominated George Kambosos Jr. in his own backyard on Saturday night at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Arum says Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) couldn’t hit Haney (28-0, 15 KOs), who was on another level in terms of defensive ability, and overall boxing talent. Haney won by the scores: 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110.

As far as rematch goes, Arum says he can’t see the second fight going any different than the first unless Kambosos changes his game plan.

Even then, Kambosos might be overmatched against Haney because doesn’t have the power, speed, boxing ability, or the same agility.

I don’t know if it’s worthwhile for the promoters to spend money on a second Haney vs. Kambosos fight, though, because it’s going to be difficult to sell it to the Australians a second time.

It might be better for the two fighters to go their separate ways. Haney can make money fighting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, or Vasyl Lomachenko. Kambosos isn’t in the same boat, but perhaps he can get someone like Ryan or Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to fight him.

“I thought Haney fought an amazing fight. He didn’t allow Kambosos to have the opportunity to hit him with anything,” said Bob Arum to Fighthype after Devin Haney’s win over George Kambosos Jr.

“He used the jab effectively. It was a very strategic smart fight. 100%,” Arum said when told that it’s hard to see the rematch going any differently. “Unless Kambosos come up with a completely different fight plan.

“He’s not going to beat this guy trying to outbox him. Sure, it was a statement. Kambosos had a big victory over Teofimo, and Haney had a tremendous victory with Kambosos. It was a victory that wasn’t close at all. He beat him decisively.

Bradley: Haney vs. Kambosos rematch won’t be competitive

“You can fight off your back foot, you can come forward, you can change your rhythm up. There’s so much you can do. That’s why he needed to do, and that’s what he should have done,” said Tim Bradley to Fight Hub TV about things that Kambosos should have tried but didn’t.

“No, I don’t think so,” Bradley said when asked if there’s anything Kambosos can do to make the rematch more competitive. “Styles make fights. George isn’t a bad fighter. He’s a great fighter.

“I don’t want anybody to take away from what the kid has done. It takes guts, it takes balls to go overseas and do what he accomplished, and then come back here on his own turf and pick a guy like Haney, a guy that he knows could possibly beat him.

“That’s the risk that we take as fighters when you want to be the best. I got a lot of respect for George. If he fights his fight in the rematch, it’s going to be tough.

“Styles make fights. That jab of Haney is a son of a gun, and if he doesn’t find a way to get rid of that thing, he’s going to have a horrible night like he had tonight.

“Instant star, instant credibility,” said Bradley when asked what the victory for Haney does for him. “Everybody has had questions about Devin. I’ve had my questions as well.

“He showed that he’s light years ahead of the competition tonight. He beat a great quality champion in Kambosos. People shouldn’t take anything away from Kambosos.

“It wasn’t a fluke. No, Kambosos fought as hard as he can. He was just outgunned and had a better fighter in there tonight. Haney fought a perfect fight. He didn’t make a mistake in there.

“Haney is the man, a new star is born. We can look forward to better fights down the road. It’s a loaded division. We’ll see where Haney ends up next.

“There’s always somebody out there that can beat you. Styles make fights, but there’s a loaded vision at 135. With power and speed, yes, everybody is beatable,” said Bradley.