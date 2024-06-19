Bob Arum Hopes Devin Haney Accepts Sandor Martin Fight

Promoter Bob Arum hopes that WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney will go through with his fight against mandatory Sandor Martin next.

Arum’s Top Rank company won the purse bid yesterday to stage the Haney vs. Martin fight, and he plans to stage it later this year.

The Purse Bid and Contract

He’s unsure if Haney will sign the contract for fight, which he’ll have ten days to sign once he receives it. Arum says that if Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) decides not to agree to the fight. he’ll lose his WBC 140-lb title and will have to figure out what he’s going to do.

Haney was unhappy with the winning bid of $2.42 million for the fight, as he’s not going to get a hefty payday for his defense against Sandor (42-3, 15 KOs).

“Eddie Hearn and DAZN have their own agenda. Maybe their money was directed elsewhere to other fights,” said promoter Bob Arum to Fighthype about Eddie Hearn of Matchroom not putting in a bid for WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney’s fight against mandatory Sandor Martin.

“We put a bid in based on what we thought the fight was worth. We won the bid, and nobody else bid anyway, and we intend to put the fight on if Haney is willing to go through with the fight. If he’s not, he’ll give up the title and do other things.

“We like that fight. We think Martin is underrated, and we think it’s an interesting fight, and hopefully, we can put it on. All we can do is put a bid in and send each fighter a contract. They have ten days to sign the contract. If they don’t sign it, and Sandor has indicated that he’ll sign it.

“If Haney doesn’t sign it within 10 days, he’ll lose the title and figure out something else to do. I’m hopeful that Devin will sign the contract, and we’ll do a fight in the fall or winter with him and Sandor Martin

“If Devin decides to give up his title and not fight Martin, I’m not going to be angry at him,” said Arum.