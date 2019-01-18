Bivol vs Smith Jr. Press Conference Quotes & Photos

Days after signing a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA, undefeated WBA World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will make his fifth title defense against Joe Smith Jr. on March 9 at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. This card will also feature WBO Super Lightweight titlist Maurice Hooker defending his belt against undefeated challenger Mikkel LesPierre. The fighters gathered at Madison Square Garden this afternoon to discuss the upcoming stacked card, which will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.





Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP of North America

“This has been another big week for DAZN and Matchroom – but more importantly, a big week for fight fans. We came into the market with sizeable promises and making a lot of noise.

“Week by week, we are demonstrating our ability to follow through. Momentum is building. But it’s not just about March 9 or May 4. It’s about consistently delivering high-quality content. And because we’re not consumed with precious pay-per-view buys, we can deliver solid fight nights leading up to tentpoles instead of just serving up weeks of promo materials that try to convince you that an upcoming match is worth 75 bucks.

“Andrade today, Munguia next week, the highly-anticipated Bellator clash between Michael “Venom” Page and Paul Daley next month. The schedule keeps getting stronger.

“And we’re not done. More fighters will be signed. More fights will be announced – all available to fans at a low monthly cost, without any B.S. or the pain of pay-per-view.”

Dmitry Bivol

“I want to say thank you to all of you guys who work with me and help me. I am glad that my team decided the way of my career and the way that we work with DAZN. Thanks to Joe Smith and his team for taking this fight. I think we will make great fight and I will keep my belt.”

Joe Smith Jr.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. I am going to take full advantage. I want to thank DAZN and Bivol for giving me this shot. I want to thank everyone who made this fight happen. I have had a lot of ups and downs in my career. Come March 9, I will be 100% and hopefully will be taking that title home with me.”

Maurice Hooker

“I am ready to fight on March 9. I could fight tonight if I had to. I don’t care who I fight or when I fight. I like to fight. He is a good southpaw, he comes to fight and he is slick. It’s going to be a hell of a fight and I wish him and his team luck.”

Mikkel LesPierre

“A lot of you may not know who I am. You may not think I am deserving. But come March 9, I will show you that I deserve to be up there with the top fighters. The fact that I have this opportunity to make this change in my life, I am going to do whatever necessary to win. There is nothing more important in a fighter’s career than to fight for a world title. Now I am ready to get to work and show the world what I am capable of.”

For more information, fans can follow DAZN’s U.S. social channels: @DAZNUSA on Facebook, @DAZN_USA for Twitter, and DAZN_USA for Instagram.

About DAZN:

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees no long-term contract, no bundles, just one affordable price for access to all the service’s sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Italy and now the U.S. – where it is becoming a must-have service for sports fans, with a daily show featuring live look-ins to Major League Baseball games beginning in 2019 and more than 100 fight nights already lined up from Matchroom Boxing, Bellator MMA, the World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas and Golden Boy Promotions.