Bill Haney Dismisses Ryan: “Focused on That Left Hook”

Trainer Bill Haney says his son is focused entirely on Ryan Garcia’s left hook, not his social media presence for their fight on April 20th on DAZN PPV.

Bill states that Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) is a fighter “impersonating” a social media star to use that as a ploy to create interest in his boxing career. That is to say, Ryan’s popularity results from his social media presence.

TikTok Star or Boxer?

“Right now, the picture is Ryan Garcia and that left hook that he got. That’s what’s on the plate right now. We’re focused on that,” said Bill Haney to the media about his son, Devin Haney, having his attention on Ryan Garcia next.

“We know he’s a boxer impersonating as a TikTok star. You don’t have that much amateur background and boxing in you to be saying you’re a TikTok star,” Bill continued about Ryan. “He’s trying to fool us with that smile and all that s***. but he’s a fighter.”

Ryan has done an admirable job of creating interest in his boxing career as an influencer. With 10 million Instagram followers, it’s given his career as a fighter a big boost, making him a bigger name than Haney, who captured world titles in two weight classes, albeit against the flawed champions George Kambosos Jr. and Regis Prograis.

“He’s a fighter posing as a TikTok star to draw attention to his boxing, and we plan on April 20th to put an end to all that bull s***.:

The Garcia Family Dynamic

He does have another weapon that he won’t be able to use. That’s Henry Garcia and Mrs. Garcia,” said Bill.

“They used to be coaches. They were everything. They were the referees, they were the parking attendants, they were everything. I think now when you’ve lost the ability with all that control, now reality is sinking in,” said Bill.

Aiming at Ryan’s family appears to be a subtle strategy by Bill to try to unsettle Ryan, getting him agitated and making him fight like a wild man on April 20th.