Beterbiev vs. Yarde final press conference for fight on ESPN+ this Saturday at Wembley

Undefeated three-belt light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev made it known today at the final press conference that he’s planning on being the “worse guy” for challenger Anthony Yarde on Saturday night in their main event fight on ESPN+ at the OVO Arena in London, UK. The fight card will be streamed live, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

(Photo credit” Queensberry Promotions}

IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) wants to knock out the bodybuilder-esque Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) as quickly as possible and then face WBA champ Dmitry Bivol next to complete his collection of titles at 175 to become undisputed in the weight class.

Stopping the 31-year-old Yarde in front of his own fans in London would be an impressive way for Beterbiev to setup his fight with Bivol for later this year.

“I’m very, very excited. It’s going to be a good crowd. The roars and the cheers are going to be a familiar sound,” said Anthony Yarde to iFL TV after the final press conference, discussing his feelings about his title bout against IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev this Saturday night in London, England.

“It’s private talk. We were having some pillow-talk at ringside,” said Yarde when asked what advice Oleksandr Usyk gave him about how to defeat Beterbiev.

“It could be,” Yarde said when asked if Usyk’s advice could help him against Beterbiev. “I’ve said this before.

“Everyone that has known me from my early stages of my career, I haven’t changed one bit. I don’t do this bull s**t talking, lying, and saying, ‘Yeah, this is going to work. I’m going to do [that].’ We’ll see on fight night. I know what I’m about,” said Yarde.

“In regular life, I’m good guy,” said Beterbiev to iFL TV. “In the ring, I try to be worse guy, more than bad. Of course, I feel pressure. People think I’m not human. I’m a simple human, and I have everything that people have.

“He’s a good fighter,” Beterbiev said about Yarde. “For me, I’m preparing for this fight like to be 400% to be ready for this fight. We will see on Saturday,” said Artur when asked if he’s seen improvement in Yarde since his loss to former WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in 2019.

“Yeah, I need another belt just to complete,” Beterbiev said about his desire to face WBA 175-lb champion Dmitry Bivol next. “I hope,” said Beterbiev about whether he hopes his fight with Yarde will quick.



