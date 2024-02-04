Beterbiev – Bivol Unification Headlines Mega Saudi Arabia Event on June 1st

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the contract is signed for a mega-fight between light heavyweight champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol to meet for the undisputed championship on June 1st on the same card as Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5-vs-5 in Saudi Arabia.

Dream Match Heats Up

IBF/WBC/WBO 175-lb champion Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and WBA champ Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) will battle to prove who is the #1 fighter in the 175-lb division.

Some see this as a 50-50 type match-up, but it should be interesting to see how Bivol, a pure boxer, handles the pressure and punching power of Beterbiev.

Hearn is leaning towards Bivol doing the job on Beterbiev, but he might be a little biased because he promotes the unbeaten WBA champion. There’s no word about a rematch between the two champions yet.

Boxing fans would like to see two fights at the minimum between Beterbiev and Bivol because it’s by far the best contest in the division.

“We signed the contract for Dmitry Bivol to fight Beterbiev, which is amazing for the sport, and, of course, we add Matchroom vs. Queensberry [5-vs-5] on the same night, which is a stunning night of boxing,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social, talking about the light heavyweight undisputed championship between champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on June 1st in Saudi Arabia.

“The disappointment of the February 17th card is made better by the fact that we’ve got Joshua-Ngannou on March 8th, and we got Fury-Usyk on May 18th. Now, we’ve got Bivol-Beterbiev on June 1st, and we’ve got Matchroom-Queensberry as well. It’s going to be a massive night,” said Hearn.

Matchroom vs. Queensberry Rivalry

British fans will be glad to see the Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5-vs-5 competition on the Beterbiev vs. Bivol card. The names of the fighters competing in the event haven’t been announced yet, but one fight that could take place is Anthony Yarde vs. Callum Smith.