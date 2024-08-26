Beterbiev – Bivol to Headline ESPN+, Stevenson – Cordina on DAZN PPV in Unique Split

Shakur Stevenson will headline the October 12th Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol event on DAZN PPV. The Beterbiev-Bivol light heavyweight undisputed championship fight will be shown in a split network fight on ESPN+.

Fans will need to pay to see Shakur make a tune-up against Joe Cordina on DAZN PPV, whereas Top Rank will show Beterbiev vs. Bivol undisputed fight as part of the normal subscription on ESPN+.

The Split

Technically, Shakur’s fight against Joe Cordina will be on the Beterbiev vs. Bivol undercard at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s just that the Stevenson-Cordina and the remaining undercard fights will be chopped off and placed on DAZN PPV, while the meat-and-potatoes Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight will be on ESPN+.

Stevenson will receive a lot of criticism if his fight with Cordina brings in low PPV numbers, and it probably will. He’s not popular, and his opponent, Cordina, lost his last fight in May and is only known to the hardcore boxing fans in the U.S.

When the event was first announced recently, many people were less than thrilled to watch Shakur (22-0, 10 KOs) defend his WBC lightweight title against former IBF super featherweight champion Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) on DAZN PPV.

The fans only wanted to see IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) battle WBA champion Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs). Now, they won’t have to put up with the Shakur-Cordina fight and the underwhelming undercard that goes with it.

Besides Shakur-Cordina, fans who order the DAZN PPV event will see middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. battle journeyman Kamil Szeremeta in a stay-busy fight. The rematch between heavyweights Frazer Clark and Fabio Wardley is the best fight on the undercard.

DAZN PPV card on October 12th

Shakur Stevenson vs Joe Cordina

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II

Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez