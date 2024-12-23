Benavidez Still Whining About Canelo: Focus on Morrell or Face Consequences

David Benavidez complained today that Canelo Alvarez still hasn’t chosen to fight him because he believes that a clash between them would be “one of the biggest fights ever.” Benavidez is like a broken record, stuck on Canelo and can’t play anything else.

Stuck On Canelo

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) is still bitter about Canelo choosing to fight other people, and he can’t fully grasp that someone said no to him. The WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez has gotten used to getting any fights he wants, but he can’t handle the fact that superstar Canelo has told him no.

Benavidez is a classic example of a person who feels entitled to get whatever he asks for. You’d think by now he’d have moved on, but he still seems fixated on the Canelo fight. He seems spoiled and can’t handle the fact that Canelo has refused him.

Overlooking Morrell?

It would be a good idea for Benavidez to focus on his fight ahead of him against WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell on February 1st. He might lose that fight, and when that happens, he’ll look silly still talking about Canelo. If Benavidez loses this fight, that’ll clear his mind of Canelo because he’ll have bigger worries. He will need to avenge his loss to Morrell.

Benavidez did not perform well in his debut at light heavyweight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th. Injuries or not, if he fights the same way against Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs), he will lose.

There’s a lot of money to be made for the winner of the Benavidez vs. Morrell fight. Whoever comes out of that contest with their hand raised will be in a position to fight the winner of the rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Those two are fighting on February 22nd.