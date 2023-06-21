Benavidez Sr tells David Morrell “shut up,” denies they’re “ducking” him

David Benavidez’s dad Jose Sr says the unbeaten phenom David Morrell Jr needs to “shut up” because they’re not ducking him. Jose Jr and his son Benavidez have both seemed shaken by Morrell calling them, and they’ve been adamant about NOT wanting to fight him, which fans see as a pure duck.

Somewhere, Canelo Alvarez is likely sitting back & grinning, watching all of this, seeing Benavidez ducking Morrell and enjoying every bit of this spectacular.

The 2016 Cuban Olympian Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs), who has quickly shot to the top of the 168-lb division in just four years as a professional, capturing the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title and is knocking on the door of superstar Canelo Alvarez to be the guy that takes the baton to be the next undisputed champion.

Some fans already compare Morrell Jr to a young Oscar De La Hoya in terms of charisma, Hollywood movie star looks, and the ability to be a crossover star. Morrell has the ingredients to attract a social media following to become boxing’s next star at 168. Benavidez’s scalp will help further that goal.

Moreover, with how Morrell has dominated his opponents, you can understand why Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) and his dad, Jose Sr, might feel threatened by his existence in the 168-lb division. He’s got the ability to not only beat Benavidez but permanently wreck his career, sending him back to the obscurity from where he started his career.

“If David Morrell is watching me, I understand what the f**k he says when he tries to talk in English shut the f**k up!. When he has translators, I think he should talk in Spanish because I’m just trying to follow up and see what he says. I don’t understand s**t what he says,” said Jose Benavidez Sr to Fighthype in reacting to being told that David Morrell Jr said David Benavidez is a “fraud” and “coward” and he would have his shoes taken from him if he walked down the streets of Cuba.

“We are the ones that want to get that fight. We’ve been asking for

that fight. I’ve been talking to these people. I talked to his managers and everybody to make it happen. How comes Ronnie Shields says, ‘He’s not ready.”

“That guy keeps talking all this s**t and keeps saying all this s**t. Why don’t you go and talk to your team and tell thee you’re ready?

Let’s make this happen. That’s what we’re here for.

“I give him a lot of respect for being on the Cuban Olympics team, and he’s a really good man. He’s a good fighter. He has a lot of experience in the amateurs. The professionals are different.

“I think he’s getting better and better. In about a year or two, I think, he’s going to get better, and he’s going to be a really dangerous fighter. Why not kick his a** right now? I think right now, David [Benavidez] will stop him, but I think that guy just talks a lot of s**t.

“He wants a lot of attention with the media, and that’s what it is. Bro, Let’s make this fight happen. Go talk to your team. Don’t put that s**T on social media. The managers are the ones that make that decision, not him,” said Benavidez Sr.