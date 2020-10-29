Barrera vs Morales IV? Yet Another Exhibition Between Two Legends In The Works

Boxing exhibitions between two retired greats seem to be all the rage right about now. We are all currently braced for the Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones exhibition of November 28, while over the past weeks/months we have enjoyed seeing veterans Julio Cesar Chavez and Jorge Arce knock it about in the ring. Now, according to Erik Morales, who spoke with ESPN Deportes, we could get a Marco Antonio Barrera-Erik Morales exhibition early next year.

Morales and Barrera of course went to war in three absolutely great fights in the 2000s, with both men give their all over 36 very special rounds of boxing. Barrera won the series 2-1, the two men being very genuine and fierce ring rivals. Since retiring, the two Mexican legends have made up and become pretty good friends. Still, if they do meet in a four-rounder – in Dallas on January 15, they hope before a good sized crowd of fans, with or without head-gear – the action could prove to be pretty intense.

We have no real idea what we can expect when Tyson and Jones go at it, but fans have a good idea that there will be something memorable going down at the end of next month. With Morales and Barrera, there would likely be nothing but fine sportsmanship and mutual respect given. Fans would almost certainly tune in to see this exhibition, so as to see two all-time greats go at it and do their thing for a charitable cause.

The three fights Barrera and Morales had, in 2000, in 2002 and in 2004, lit up the lower weight classes like nothing else. In short, the whole world tuned in, and, boy, did they get their money’s worth. Morales, 52-9(36) last fought in October of 2012, when he was stopped by Danny Garcia. “El Terrible” is now 44 years of age. Barrera, 67-7-1 no-contest (44) last boxed in February of 2011, when he scored a quick stoppage win over Jose Arias. “The Baby Faced Assassin” is now 46 years old.