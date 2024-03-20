Bam Rodriguez – Juan Francisco Estrada Close For June 29th

Some fights have “can’t miss” written all over them. One such fight, that is “close,” this according to Mike Coppinger, is a fight between Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Juan Francisco Estrada. As per ESPN, the fight is close to being done for June 29th, the guaranteed barnburner to go down in Glendale, Arizona.

It really is to be hoped that this one does indeed get done, with nothing serving to spoil things. Both warriors want the fight. We fans for sure want the fight.

Rodriguez of San Antonio, still only 24 but now on the brink of real stardom and pound-for-pound recognition by all, had a brief reign as WBC 115 pound champion, this in 2022, with southpaw “Bam” winning the belt and then making two retentions before dropping down to become WBO and IBF ruler at 112 pounds.

Now, Rodriguez, 19-0(12) wants to go back up, the task of getting down to 112 no longer one he wants to tackle. Rodriguez is of course coming off that brilliant and dominant stoppage win over Sunny Edwards.

Estrada of Sonora, Mexico is the reigning WBC champ at 115 pounds, yet the 33 year old has not fought since his repeat win over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, this in December of 2022. Estrada, a two-weight champ like Rodriguez, is currently 44-3(28) and he has never been stopped. Estrada thrilled fans in his wars with Gonzalez, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (who also fought “Bam”), and Carlos Cuadras.

If Estrada and Rodrigues do get it on, the real winners (cliché alert) will be the fans who tune in to watch. Two little giants, each having a great, fan-friendly, all-action style. What’s not to like? Hopefully we will get this one on June 29 as is the plan.

This year is shaping up as a quite terrific one for boxing, what with fights like Beterbiev-Bivol, Fury-Usyk, Canelo-Munguia, Inoue-Nery, Haney-Garcia (if this one actually happens), and others all set. But it just might be that Rodriguez Vs. Estrada ends up winning The Fight of the Year gong when the trophies are dished out.