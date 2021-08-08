Bakhodir Jalolov Beats Richard Torrez Jr For Olympic Super-Heavyweight Gold

The 2020 Olympic Games have come to an end and in terms of boxing, we saw some good fights, with some dreams achieved and some failing to come true. As far as the U.S in concerned, although no gold medals were won, America claimed three silver medals with one bronze. Up at super-heavyweight, Richard Torrez Jr could not defeat bogeyman Bakhodir Jalolov. Who he faced in the final yesterday.

These two have met before, the last time, in 2012, at The World Amateur Championships, when we saw Jalolov knock Torrez Jr out cold in the first round. Yesterday’s bout was a far tougher, closer affair. Jalolov of Uzbekistan is also a pro fighter, where he has compiled an 8-0 record, and he overcame a strong start from Torrez Jr.

After a good opening round, the southpaw from California had a hard second session, as Jalolov opened a cut on Torrez Jr’s left eye. Torrez Jr was also issued a standing count having been rocked. To add to the agony, Torrez Jr was also deducted a point. The final round was full of action but Bakhodir was not to be denied. In the end, it was unanimous, at 30-26, 30-25, 29-27, 29-27 and 29-27 again, all for Bakhodir.

In winning, Bakhodir becomes the first Uzbekistan boxer to win Olympic gold as a super-heavyweight. Will he now resume his pro career, and if so, how far can the 6’7” giant go? As for Torrez Jr, he is only 22 years of age and he looks to have some future ahead of him. Torrez Jr did himself proud and in taking home a silver medal (the first US fighter to do so since Riddick Bowe did it back in 1988 when boxing at the Seoul Olympics), he is assured a hero’s welcome.

The U.S.A’s two other silver medals were won by Keyshawn Davis, who won silver at lightweight, Duke Ragan, who won silver at featherweight. Like Torrez Jr, Davis and Ragan have one heck of a future ahead of them.

There was no gold for America in Tokyo but there was plenty of glory all the same.