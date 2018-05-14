Badou Jack quotes for Adonis Stevenson fight on Saturday

As two-division world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper” arrives in Canada for fight week in Toronto, he shared his thoughts on training camp and his matchup this Saturday, May 19 against WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Adonis Stevenson live on SHOWTIME from Air Canada Centre in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





(Photo credit: Chris Farina/Mayweather Promotions)

Jack conducted training camp at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas with trainer Lou Del Valle and was able to have one of his smoothest and most effective camps of his career.

“This is the first camp that I haven’t had any injuries or felt sick at all during,” said Jack. “This is definitely one of the best, if not the best, camp of my career. We’ve watched film, kept a strict diet and really focused this camp on gearing up toward fight night.”

After a successful run as a 168-pound world champion, Jack moved up to light heavyweight last August and stopped 175-pound titlist Nathan Cleverly to become a two-division champion. However, Jack had already told his promoter Floyd Mayweather that he had his eye on the longest-reigning light heavyweight champion and he would go on to relinquish his belt to seek this fight against Stevenson.





“I asked for the Adonis Stevenson fight a long time ago and the Cleverly fight got me there,” said Jack. “We’ve been talking to Floyd a long time about this fight. He’s a man of his word and he always said that I was going to fight Stevenson. I’m grateful for what he’s done and now I just have to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Jack is well aware of the challenges presented by Stevenson, who last let an opponent go the distance in 2015, but enters this fight supremely confident in his abilities to bring the title back home.

“Adonis is definitely my toughest opponent on paper, but that doesn’t really mean he will be the toughest on fight night,” said Jack. “Adonis has always fought everyone put in front of him and I respect that. He’s definitely a good fighter, but I’m a better fighter.

“Everyone knows about his power, but he has good skills and overall can do everything you need to in the ring. I am excited to fight him and beat him.”





With the recent birth of his second child and launch of his new nutrition supplement brand “Ripper Nutrition” providing extra motivation but also possible distractions, Jack has been able to maintain a laser focus on May 19 and a matchup he calls “the biggest of my career.”

“Start to finish this camp has really gone smoothly and I feel sharp and ready for fight night,” said Jack. “Boxing is all about fighting the best. He’s one of the best, but so am I. I’m ready to show everyone on May 19.”

Stevenson vs. Jack is part of a split-site SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT with featherweight champion Gary Russell, Jr. defending his title against mandatory title challenger Joseph Diaz from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland on Saturday, May 19.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel, Lee Baxter Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and available at www.ticketmaster.ca.