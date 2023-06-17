Boxing Tonight: Prograis vs. Zorrilla – Live Results

WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will look to make a statement in his showcase fight tonight in his debut for Matchroom against the capable Danielito Zorrilla live on DAZN.

B247 will have the results of the live boxing from the Prograis vs. Zorrilla event tonight below.

Although Prograis denies there being any pressure on him, the reality is that he’s likely feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders. He recently signed with Eddie Hearn’s company Matchroom, and they have massive expectations from him.

As such, Prograis must not only win, but do it in a fashion that impresses the boxing world to show that Hearn made the right decision to sign him.

Further, Prograis isn’t young at 34, so he must shine tonight and in every fight with Matchroom so they can turn him into a star as quickly as possible before he begins to show signs of age.

In Prograis’ last fight, he looked outstanding, stopping Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round last November in a performance that showed that he’s the #1 fighter in the 140-lb division.

No one could do what Prograis did to Zepeda. Certainly not the now-retired pot-shot fighter Teofimo Lopez or the easy-to-hit IBF champion Subriel Matias.

Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) will return to defend his newly won WBC 140-lb title against Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The time of the fight tonight will be around 10:21 p.m. ET on DAZN. The Prograis vs. Zorrilla event begins at 8:00 pm. ET.

Prograis – Zorrilla complete card

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrila – main event

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon – co-feature

Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman

Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid

Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith

Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto

Prediction for Prograis vs. Zorrila: Regis by sixth round knockout.

“I think we’re going to get a scintillating performance, a special

performance from a special fighter,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV on what boxing fans can expect to see from tonight’s fight between WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla in New Orleans.

“Yeah, you’ll see the atmosphere in there tonight. We’ve had five weeks of promotion. You’ll see the crowd, you’ll see the atmosphere, and this is going to be to start something very big for Regis Prograis.

“Jack Catterall, Devin Haney, I think they’re the two likely fights next if he comes through tonight, but he should come

through with a statement. You don’t want to come through with a lackluster performance.

“You want to come through with a statement that’s going to get

everyone’s attention.

“Not necessarily a stoppage, but there is pressure to look good and to light up the arena,” said Hearn when asked if Prograis needs a knockout of Zorrilla to impress.

“No pressure, bro. I fight this. This is what I enjoy. I’m going to just go out there and do my thing, you know?” said Prograis to Fight Hub TV about his fight tonight against Zorrilla.

“If a knockout comes, then a knockout comes. I’m not going to be over-anxious or anything like that. If I get them hurt, then I’ll get them out of there, but if not, then I can box. I can do my thing. So I’m not. No, it’s no pressure, bro.

“I thought that I was supposed to feel more pressure, but I just don’t know. I came here for camp a few weeks ago, and when I was in camp, it was all good.

“Eddie just naturally got that European English charm,” said Prograis about Eddie Hearn. “I tell people all the time. It just

felt like I’m more of a priority over here with Matchroom,” said Prograis.