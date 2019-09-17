Back With Trainer Ingle, Kell Brook Itching To Get Back In Action

Two career losses do not end a pro boxer, yet for a time it looked that way for Kell Brook. Broken down and stopped by Gennady Golovkin in a game but ultimately unrealistic challenge in 2016, former IBF welterweight champ Brook was then quite soundly beaten by new wannabe superstar (and arguably the best at the weight today, until someone proves otherwise) Errol Spence; this fight seeing the Sheffield man lose his treasured strap in 2017.





Since the defeat at the hands of “The Truth,” 33 year old Brook has boxed just twice: looking pretty good in getting rid of Siarhei Rabchanka up at 154 pounds, and then looking pretty average in winning a decision over Michael Zerafa (it must be said, though, that in light of Zerafa’s big win over former WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn, Brook’s win/performance wasn’t that bad).

Since the December win over Zerafa, Brook has been inactive; with plenty of things being whispered about him: drinking, gaining weight, having lost interest in the sport. Brook seemed to be about done, in the opinion of more than a few, anyway. But now, back with original trainer Dominic Ingle and back training and pushing himself, Brook, 38-2(26) has told ESPN.com that he fully intends to fight again before the end of the year, in either late November or in December.

“I’m back in training and getting fitter, getting lightning and looking to fight end of November or December,” Brook informed ESPN.com. “I’ve got my desire back and everyone in the gym is pushing each other. We’ve got Billy Joe Saunders, Kid Galahad, Liam Williams, John Joe Joyce and Yves Ngabu all pushing each other. I’m looking for big names and I feel I’ve got a lot more to give. I believe at this stage it’s going to be at super-welterweight.”





As far as who or when Brook may fight upon his return, it’s possible Eddie Hearn will get “The Special One” a slot on the Saudi Arabia under-card on December 7. While a possible fight that seems to get mentioned every now and then is Brook taking on pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford.

So is Brook past it, ready to be taken by the next elite fighter he faces? Or can the skilled, tough and experienced former champ make it back to the top of the mountain? Brook has it all to prove at this stage.