Back On Track, Felix Verdejo Wants Revenge Over Vasyl Lomachenko

Felix Verdejo was all set for stardom, for greatness. Then the Puerto Rican lightweight hit a bump in the road. The 27 year old endured periods of inactivity and then, in March of 2018, he was stopped by Antonio Lozado Torres. Verdejo has won four in a row since being stopped, last night’s impressively quick stoppage win over Will Madera seeing “El Diamante” improve to 27-1(17).

Now back on track, as focused and dedicated as before, Verdejo wants revenge. World titles are still very much sought after by the 135 pound talent, but Verdejo specifically called for a fight with pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko after his win last night. This fight, it it happens, will be a rematch. It was back in 2012, at The London Olympics when Lomachenko won a decision over Verdejo in the quarter finals. Verdejo has wanted revenge ever since.

“Vasily Lomachenko is the number one guy in the 135 pound division. He’s the best lightweight in the world. More importantly, I want revenge for what happened in the 2012 Olympics. The message I sent (after last night’s win) was that the Felix “Diamante” Verdejo of old is back, so everybody needs to be ready.”

If he can remain looking as good as he looked last night and as good as he looked prior to suffering that uspet at the hands of Torres, Verdejo could indeed be a real force at 135. A return with Lomachenko would perhaps prove interesting. Lomachenko must first take care of a determined and incredibly confident Teofimo Lopez, but after that, prioviding Loma is victorious in the unification clash that fans have been made to wait to see, it could be Verdejo next.

Lomachenko, as great as he is, might be showing signs of slowing down, just a touch. Verdejo, if we can take him at his word as far as being back to his best, might not have reached his peak yet. Verdejo’s two fights prior to last night were distance affairs, but he sure looked powerful and fast in taking care of the previously unstopped Madera.